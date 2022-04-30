Lwasa, Wife reportedly back together

Masaka Tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa and estranged wife Angel Kwakunda are reportedly back together.

According to online videos making rounds on social media, sexy Angel Kwakunda has maintained that she was never planning on leaving Lwasa for good at any one point.

On Thursday, Angel Kwakunda and Emmanuel Lwasa were seen together at a city bar in an online Video.

Last month, allegations made rounds in the media that the two were no more.

Lwasa allegedly said Angel was not faithful to him and that she had often been disrespectful to him hence the split.

All that, however, seems to be behind them having seen them reunited on Thursday.

During an interview with a local TV, Angel said that a lot was said when they weren’t together but none of it hurt her.

She also maintained that she was never planning on leaving Lwasa for good but she had to show her discontent following a misunderstanding they had.