GEN MUHOOZI BIRTHDAY CUP: Celebrations as Chairman Toyota Decorates Army Generals On Behalf of Gen.Muhoozi

The bible says in James 1:17 that; “Every good gift, every perfect gift, comes from above. These gifts come down from the Father, the creator of the heavenly lights, in whose character there is no change at all.

To Ugandans, the Commander of the Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is a gift from God, exhibited by the nonstop celebrations of his birthday and the latest gigs are the football match organised at Philip Omondi stadium in Lugogo, Rukungiri and other places.

Gen.Muhoozi was on Friday represented by his uncle Toyota Nuwagira Micheal who is the Chairman Team MK Project at the match between Members of Parliament and UPDF generals held at Philip Omondi stadium.

Toyota, who successfully organised the Lugogo birthday bash which swept the whole country’s attention, is renowned for managing a strategic and mobilisation team.

After Members of Parliament defeating UPDF generals 3-1 in a, Toyota thanked all stakeholders for loving General Muhoozi whom he described as a patriotic and hardworking General as he awarded the winners on behalf of the former.

‘’We thank you for loving General Muhoozi and embracing these activities .We thank Ugandans for being united and we shall continue working together to take Uganda forward ‘’, he said.

The main celebrant, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba tweeted after the match congratulating the MPs on winning the birthday cup.

“I congratulate Honourable Members of Parliament for winning the #MK48 Birthday Football Cup! Well done Honourables,” Muhoozi tweeted.

Organised on the request of two MPs including Linos Ngompek from Kibanda North and Lilian Aber from Kigtum in a bid to foster relations and unity between legislators and the army, the game was played on Friday afternoon at the Philip Omondi stadium in Lugogo, the home for KCCA FC.

On the other side, the legislators were represented by Linos Ngompek who was the captain, Ministers Hamson Obua, Peter Ogwang; Moses Magogo and David Kabanda among others.

UPDF’s team captain, Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) scored the only goal for the army’s side but was not enough to overturn a 3-goal deficit as the MPs emerged victorious and took home the Muhoozi Birthday Cup trophy.

The Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon Thomas Tayebwa noted that the football match was arranged to foster a lasting friendship between the legislators and the army.

“While the game managed to have many goals in it, the main aim was to foster our friendship with the UPDF and all teams scored highly. I thank the UPDF and Parliament for organizing this occasion and look forward to more of such,” said Tayebwa.

Recently, there were celebrations to mark the 48th birthday of the Commander of Land Forces in the UPDF Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala organised by Toyota Nuwagira.

Following this colourful event, other similar celebrations are spreading like a wildfire not only in Uganda but also abroad by the Ugandans and foreign supporters of Gen.Muhoozi.

The celebrations that started with a marathon flagged off at Kololo independence grounds saw a music concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval but climaxed with a dinner at State House in Entebbe where President Museveni hosted his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame with Lt Gen Muhoozi in presence together with his close friends.

Celebrations are still ongoing in various parts of the country.