Uganda Elected To The Peace And Security Council Of AU Ahead of the 35th Ordinary Session

Addis Ababa:The Republic of Uganda has been elected as a member of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union at its 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council that was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 2nd to 3rd February.

Uganda obtained 34 votes in the third round of voting, in a race that also attracted the United Republic of Tanzania and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union is a 15 Member Organ comprised of Member States from each of the five regions of the African Union. It is the African Union’s standing decision-making body for the prevention, management, and resolution of conflicts. Members of the Council are elected by the Executive Council and endorsed by the Assembly of the Union.

‘’Uganda has been elected for a two-year term from 2022 to 2024 and will be joined by Tanzania and Djibouti as the representatives of the Eastern Region. The other members elected today include Morocco and Tunisia (Northern Region); Cameroon, Burundi, and Congo (Central Region); Nigeria, Ghana, the Gambia and Senegal (Western Region); and Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe (Southern Region)’’, reads a statement from the Embassy Of Uganda in Addis Ababa.

Uganda last served on the Peace and Security Council in 2018. Her election was on account of her active engagement in almost every peace and security initiative in the region.

Uganda’s delegation to the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council was led by Hon. Henry Oryem Okello, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs). He was accompanied by Amb. Rebecca Amuge Otengo, Ambassador of Uganda to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union as well as officials from the Embassy of Uganda in Addis Ababa, the Permanent Mission of Uganda in New York, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Executive Council has been meeting to receive reports and take decisions on the activities of the African Union Commission and its Organs as well as preparing for the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union which is scheduled for 5th and 6th February 2022 in Addis Ababa. H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda will be represented by the Vice President, H.E. Major (Rtd) Jessica Alupo.