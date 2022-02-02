Sexy Ayato Finds love Again

Fast-rising gorgeous singer Mackenzie Ayato is the girl to shake the Ugandan music industry come 2022.

Mackenzie Ayato has finally shot the much-anticipated video of Nazuula omukwano. According to our highly placed sources, we have been told, the sexy singer has spent millions of money to have the video.



The video which is still under final touches at a top city studio could turn out to be the video of the year.

In the same video, the gorgeous singer is revealing how she has finally found love.

Ugandans, you can’t wait to watch this. Here are the few pictures we scooped out during the photoshoot at a secret venue.