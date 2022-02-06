Secrets Behind Uganda Airlines Flight to US Revealed

Seattle, US – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport received an unusual visitor- but yet spectacular one, on Friday, February 4.

Uganda Airlines’ AA330-800neo plane successfully touched down in Seattle, Washington – the United States after flying for over 18hours with a connection through Iceland.

Uganda Airlines’ A330 with the registration code 5X-NIL made a stop at Keflavik (KEF), Iceland, flew all the way to Seattle (SEA).

“On Thursday, February 3, 2022, Uganda Airlines flew from Entebbe (EBB) to Keflavik (KEF) in a flight time of 10hr42min. On Friday, February 4, 2022, Uganda Airlines flew from Keflavik (KEF) to Seattle (SEA) in a flight time of 7hr28min,” wrote One-Mile-At-A-Time, an aviation news agency.

“It would appear that the plane just refuelled in Iceland, as it was only on the ground for a few hours,” read the agency site.

Purpose of Uganda airlines Flight UR2

Reports reaching this site indicate that the maiden flight flew Uganda’s speaker Jacob Oulanyah to the US for treatment.

Oulanyah who was last seen in public in December 2021, was flown to Seattle aboard Uganda Airlines via Iceland, flight no. UR2 on Thursday.

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered specialized medical attention for the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, who we understand was hospitalized in Nakasero over the weekend.

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. (FILE PHOTO)

The President during the recent Cabinet meeting told a Minister, (names withheld), to make sure Oulanyah receives the best medical attention.

Our efforts to get a comment from Parliament about the health were fruitless since the mouthpiece Mr Chris Obore was unreachable.

Oulanyah last chaired Parliament last year on November 24th and has since not appeared at any public function sparking the second rumours about his health.

Parliament on June 22, 2021, dismissed the allegations that the Speaker was bedridden at a medical facility.