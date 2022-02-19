SC Villa Players Cheat Death in Nasty Accident

February 19, 2022 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Gulu – Players of a Uganda Premier League club have been involved in a nasty accident on Saturday.

Reports reaching this website indicate an unconfirmed number of players of top flight club Sports Club Villa (SC VILLA) have stained injuries and been rushed to hospital following an accident on the Kampala-Gulu Road.

The accident involved the club bus number UAX 480R, which reportedly veered off the road and overturned.

The accident happened at Migeera just a few miles outside of Nakasongola town.

The club players were traveling to Gulu ahead of their Super Eagles clash in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

“The injured players were rushed to St Francis Clinic in Migeera and the game was called off!” the club confirmed in the statement

Post Views: 624

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Green Snake! Ssemujju Stings MP Nsereko, Labels Legislator Double Agent

February 18, 2022 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

VIDEO: What You Missed in Legal Rebel, MP Nsereko exchange Brawl on Live Tv

February 18, 2022 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Former Jetset Contestant Bridget Lutaaya Signs Modeling Contract with NEMG Model and Talent Management

February 18, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe for notification