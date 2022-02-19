SC Villa Players Cheat Death in Nasty Accident

Gulu – Players of a Uganda Premier League club have been involved in a nasty accident on Saturday.

Reports reaching this website indicate an unconfirmed number of players of top flight club Sports Club Villa (SC VILLA) have stained injuries and been rushed to hospital following an accident on the Kampala-Gulu Road.

The accident involved the club bus number UAX 480R, which reportedly veered off the road and overturned.

The accident happened at Migeera just a few miles outside of Nakasongola town.

The club players were traveling to Gulu ahead of their Super Eagles clash in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

“The injured players were rushed to St Francis Clinic in Migeera and the game was called off!” the club confirmed in the statement