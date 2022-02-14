Rising star Afrosebene Singer Cide Valdo outs Zouk Music Album ‘Bermuda’

Musician Cide Valdo has released his first music album called Bermuda which is composed of different Afro sounds.

The Bermuda album was recorded and mastered in Cite De Valdo Records in Uganda and partly in Dallas with his music Producer Jacob Pro Beats.

The new album is composed of 9 tracks that Cide Valdo spans over love songs like; Chocolate, Bebe Nanga and Kote Oyo to Pombe, an electric Afrosebene sound ballad with a driving danceable force to inspire and talk to the heart Pesa.

The Album features other artists like; Zigando, a Cite De Valdo Records’ Member on 4 tracks and also Includes Two Plain Instrumentals that represent the type of music.

The album comprises of many songs and among them, Pombe ft Zigando, Chocolate , Pesa ft Zigando ,Libala ft Zigando ,Bandimi ft Zigando , Bebe Nanga ft Zigando , Kote Oyo, CDV Ngoma and Nkumba Ngoma



And while each song varies in tone, they all are originals and circle back to one universal theme. “Bermuda” The new record includes “Zigando ”, an Artist signed under Cite De Valdo Record.

You Can Stream, Download and Listen to the New Album Here:

The management of, Cide Valdo and producer from Cite De Valdo Records, have high hopes for the success of this album. They said, “The new album is so entertaining, new sound, new style & relaxing..”