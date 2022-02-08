Morocco Re-opens Airspace After 2-Month Virus Shutdown



AGENCIES | Morocco reopened its airspace on Monday in a bid to breathe life into its crisis-hit tourism sector, two months after it cancelled commercial flights over coronavirus fears.

The North African kingdom’s latest move was welcomed by tourism businesses and sports people who have suffered two lost years due to the pandemic, as well as by Moroccans stranded abroad.

Passengers heading to the kingdom will still need to show proof of vaccination against the Covid-19 illness and a negative PCR test within the past 48 hours, the government said in a statement.

On arrival, they will undergo further rapid tests and some will be chosen at random for another PCR test, it said.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI

It also warned tourists of “the possibility of an additional test at their hotel or place of residence 48 hours after their entry into the country”, with positive cases obliged to self-isolate.

Morocco’s vital tourism sector has been battered by the pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions, with a 71 percent drop in arrivals in 2021 compared to 2019 and some eight billion euros in losse