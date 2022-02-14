‘Kyadala’ Season 2 Premiere On

Reach A hand Uganda is set to premiere the much anticipated Kyadala Season 2 come 24th this month at Mestil Hotel Kampala. According to Reach Hand Boss Humpfrey Nabimanya he has come out to announce the season Two trailer.

He further noted that it hasn’t been a smooth ride. “It has been a journey of hard work, patience, passion, and determination,” Nabimanya told the press today.

A brief review about Kyadala season Two trailer, it’s a story that clearly brings out the life challenges people go through especially the youth. In the trailer, a story is told explaining student- lectures secret sex relationships (Marks for Sex), young girls in prostitution, HIV/AIDS, teenage pregnancies, and many social problems the young go through. It is simply a must-watch.

The main characters in the trailer to look out for are the gorgeous Lucy Bunyenyezi, Allan Toniks, Anita Fabiola, Fauzia Nakiboneka, Boss, and Abaja from Kenya.

Check out the Kyadala Youtube Channel