IGG Arrests Former Njeru Town Council Treasurer Kalule, Three Others over Embezzlement

The former Town Treasurer Njeru Town Council Paul William Kalule has been arrested by the office of the Inspectorate of Government (IG) on charges of embezzlement and causing financial loss.

Others arrested include the former Njeru Town Council Town Clerk Ronald Kawuma , John Lubega a Business Man and Ivan Opolot, Managing Director M/s Akamba Associates Ltd for causing loss of UGX 25,292,919/=.

The suspects; Ronald Kawuma and Paul William Kalule are accused of abuse of office and causing financial loss to the government while John Lubega and Ivan Opolot are facing charges of theft.

They were arraigned in court on Wednesday after being arrested by official from the IGG and charged with causing financial loss contrary to section 20 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 as amended , neglect of duty contrary to section 2(i) and 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 as amended. They denied all the charges.

IGG spokesperson Munira Ali confirmed the suspects appeared before the Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro and denied the charges; applied and were granted bail of 3.5mshs cash each while their sureties were bonded in 50mshs not cash and ordered to ensure that the accused persons return to Court on 14th, March 2022.

‘’Ronald Kawuma and Paul William Kalule during the FY 2013/2014 in Njeru Town Council, Buikwe District being employed in the Public Service as Town Clerk and Town Treasurer respectively, without making the necessary verifications, paid M/s Akamba Associates Ltd a commission of 20% on UGX 126,464,598/= erroneously remitted on the Njeru Town Council General Collection Account by the Ministry of Public Service as Local Service Tax as revenue collected by M/s Akamba Associates Ltd whereas not knowing or having reason to believe that their action would cause financial loss to the government of Uganda and indeed caused financial loss of UGX 25,292,919/= to the Government of Uganda ’’,reads a statement from IG.

It is alleged that John Lubega And Ivan Opolot, on or about the 28th day of December 2012 in Njeru Town Council, Buikwe District, operating under a company in the fashion and name of M/s Akamba Associates Ltd stole UGX 25,292,919/= the property of the Government of Uganda.

It should be remembered that President Yoweri Museveni has on several occasions promised harsh punishments for public servants found guilty of corruption.