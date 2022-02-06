EULOGISTIC: Former Minister Aridru Remembers Wife, 10 Years On

Arua: Friday, February 4, 2022 started in a jovial mood at the home of Eng. Gabriel Ajedra Aridru, the former State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties as relatives and friends organized the venue for the 10th memorial service of his late wife, Josephine Finia Aridru.

Tents were raised, chairs and tables were also set while other members of the family prepared different meals ahead of the arrival of the Clergy and invited guests at Andivu-Tivu village, Ajono Parish, Vurra Sub-County in Arua district.

The service started at about mid-day with a procession to the grave where members of the family and the Clergy laid wreaths on the grave of Finia.

However, after the holy service, a sombre mood hovered over the gathering when Aridru reminded the locals about the death of his lovely wife.

Tears started rolling afresh as Aridru narrated the manner in which Finia died, in the course of helping him up the political ladder.

Two weeks before elections, Aridru shared with difficulty; “While Finia was returning from Kampala, her car overturned at Bondo, about 30km from Arua town. She got severe injuries. The people around helped her, but she died on her way to the hospital. That was on February 4, 2011 as I was preparing for Arua Municipality Parliamentary elections.”

Aridru described his late wife as a hard-working woman who never deserved to die at that time when the family needed her most.

“My wife was a hard-working woman. I couldn’t believe that she could die in such a manner because she was a good driver in the first place. Finia used to drive me herself through several countries from Botswana to Uganda. Her death was shocking to me,” Aridru narrated with tears flowing down his cheek.

“When my wife died, my first suspect was the person with whom she was travelling from Kampala to Arua because there were only two people in that car. Out of anger, I jailed him (names withheld) for two years and thereafter, I told police to leave him since his continued detention became meaningless for me. I have decided to call him for this memorial service to forgive him publicly and say that I will never hold him in my heart anymore,” Aridru added.

The Ex-Minister said from the time Finia passed on, he assumed all her roles to ensure that the three children she left behind grow very well.

Currently, the children; Stacy Avasi Aridru, Letasi Aridru and Alesi Kim Aridru are based in Canada.

Aridru recalled that before Finia died, she requested him to do four things for the people of Ajono and these include; constructing a health center for the people, establishing a vocational training school, and connecting electricity and clean water in the area.

He said while representing the people of Vurra in Parliament from 2016 to 2021, he managed to fulfill the three requests made by Finia with the exception of the vocational school which he promised to construct God willingly.

During the service, Rev. Fr. William Abukua, the Parish Priest of Vurra Catholic Parish said the death of Finia should continue uniting people and be a blessing in Aridru’s family.

The orphans also relayed their messages through zoom from Canada. The memorial service which was presided over by the Clergy from the Anglican faith also attracted several leaders from Arua district local government.