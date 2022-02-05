Emorimor Dies At 88, Grief Grips Iteso Community

Soroti | The Iteso Paramount Chief is dead

Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol breathed his last on Saturday evening at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been hospitalized for close to two weeks.

Emorimor Lemukol, 88, was admitted to the COVID-19 Unit in Soroti early in January, but his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Mulago Hospital.

Paul Sande Omolot, the Iteso Cultural Union Chairman, confirmed his death to Uganda Radio Network – URN.

“Emorimor Papa Iteso has left us this (Saturday) evening. Other details about his death and burial shall be communicated in due course”, he said on phone.

Emorimor Lemukol was enthroned as the Iteso Paramount Chief in April 2000.

He made his last public appearance on January 3, 2022 during prayers organized by the Soroti Catholic Diocese.