Two Mvara FC officials die in nasty bus accident

Arua | RedPepper Digital – Two officials of Mvara Football Club (FC) in Arua City have perished in a nasty bus accident along Nebbi – Pakwach road.

Police said the 3:00pm accident that also left one player in critical condition occurred in Alwi near Alwi police post in Pakwach district on Thursday. The team was traveling for a big-league match with Pakwach Young Stars FC at Pakwach town council aboard a mini-bus belonging to Emmanuel Cathedral Mvara.

Josephine Angucia, the North Western region police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the bus with registration number UBB 495K lost control as a result of brake failure before overturning into a nearby valley.

She identified the dead team officials as Charles Yangu, 44 and Barakiya Candia, 27., all residents of Arua city. Meanwhile she identified the injured player as a one Delay Tobua.

“The mini-bus was carrying 45 members of Mvara Boys football club from Arua City to Pakwach for football tournament with Pakwach Young Stars football club. It fell into the valley near Alwi Police Post hence killing the two victims instantly and injuring one,” Angucia said.

“According to the driver, Enock Obitre, 57, he lost control of the motor vehicle after brake failure hence making the vehicle overturn into the valley,” Angucia added.

She said police acted swiftly by rushing to the scene and took the injured person to Pakwach health centre IV for treatment, and conveyed the two dead bodies to the same health centre mortuary for postmortem.

“The mini-bus is still at the scene and plans are on the way to tow it to Pakwach police station pending inspection by the inspector of vehicles. The driver is detained at Pakwach police station pending inquiries. Police has instituted investigations so as to establish the actual cause of accident though preliminarily it was said to be brake failure of the motor vehicle in question. Inquiries continue into the matter under Pakwach TAR 04/2022,” Angucia explained.

She advised motorists to abide by all the traffic regulations including repairing their motor vehicles properly before being used on the road as this helps in minimizing such deadly accidents.