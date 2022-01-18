South Sudanese Tycoon Achai Wiir Celebrates Birthday in Style

By Our Reporter

South Sudanese powerhouse Achai Wiir celebrated her birthday over the weekend. Achai Wiir did not hold a glamour and party to celebrate but rather went to Juba Central Prison where she distributed food items.

Achai Wiir also visited Straight Link Orphanage Center and Peace Mercy for Development organization.

The donees benefitted from at least 485 sacks of maize flour, 150 sacks of beans, 200 sacks of rice, 100 sacks of ades, 50 jerry cans of cooking oil, 50 cartons of soap, 30 cartons of salt, 50 sacks of sugar, 3000 clothes and 2000 pair of shoes.

Here are some moments from the activation