Rukungiri Ambulance Driver in Hot soup for Ferrying Pineapples

NTUNGAMO – The Ministry of Health has come out to condemn the misuse of ambulance by driver in Rukungiri District

In a statement issued on Thursday January 27, Health Ministry Spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona revealed that the act was unacceptable.

“Our attention has been drawn to a photo of an ambulance registration number UG 3797 that is making rounds on social media,” read statement.

Ainebyoona confirmed that the Ministry had taken keen interest in the matter and investigated unearthing a couple of details.

“The ambulance vehicle is managed by the Rukungiri District local government. Apparently, the vehicle had taken a patient to Ntungamo and on return the driver loaded the pineapples as seen in the picture,” said Ainebyoona.

The Health Ministry mouthpiece disclosed to our reporter that such behavior is the reason why the government has taken on the centralisation of the ambulance management into a National Ambulance service.

“We have since taken action and tasked the district to take action on the driver as provided in the public service standing orders. The misuse of the ambulance goes against Permanent Secretary guidelines to Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) on proper use of ambulances,” he said.

He assured the public and all stakeholders that measures were being taken to bring the culprits to book and also ensure that this abuse which is not isolated is stopped once and for all.

He commended the public for being vigilant to condemn the abuse.

“We thank the vigilant public that captured this abuse and circulated it. Be assured that disciplinary measures will be taken and you will be informed accordingly,” said Ainebyoona.

About National Ambulance Service

When the National ambulance service is fully functional with GPS tracking system and call and dispatch communication system, there will be no abuse.

All the ambulance emergency care staff will be centrally controlled and easy to discipline.

Further to this, this ministry shall use a medical command and control system where no ambulance takes a journey without authorisation by the Regional EMS coordinator.

