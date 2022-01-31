Rugunda, Amama & Mutebile: Tale of 3 Buddies

So they were three young boys: Rugunda, Amama and Mutebile– roaming the villages paths of Bugongi, Ruhita and Kijuguta then slummy suburbs of Kabale town in the 1950s and 60s. There were other boys, but these three were tight buddies. They started school at a church school in Rwere on Rugarama hill. A church school, for lack of a better word, was some imitation of modern-day kindergarten and nursery school.

Here, they would write on floors and those who did well would be given wooden tablets. Then they graduated to Kigezi High School primary school, commonly known as Lower School, because of its location on lower grounds below Rugarama Cathedral.

We are told that they were naughty boys, making noise and teasing people they found on the way to school while playing ball games along the dusty roads of Bugongi.

After Primary School, Amama and Mutebile went to Kigezi College Butobere, also known as Siniya, by the old boys. They even claim that it is the only Siniya North of River Limpopo. Rugunda went to Busoga College Mwiri.

They would later meet at Makerere University, Amama studying law, Rugunda studying medicine and Mutebile doing Economics. They would all pick interest in student politics–Rugunda becoming the President of the National Students Union, and Mutebile contesting with the likes of Hon Jack Sabiiti and Elly Karuhanga for the post of Guild President, and emerging winner, while Amama did mobilisation of logistics and votes.

The three of them went on to play different roles in post-Amin Uganda, and for Rugunda and Amama, crowning their journeys as Prime Ministers of Uganda. Mutebile became an icon in finance and economics, crowning his journey as Governor of the Central Bank of Uganda.

When the three meet or met, they would instantly start their conversations by going down memory lane, teasing each other and using coded language of terms and phrases from their childhood. Sometimes they call for roast or boiled maize. If not, they ask banzi, buns, which they take with black tea.

Yesterday, they bid farewell to one of them, their own: Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile.

They built a friendship from childhood that has lasted a lifetime.

Seeing and reflecting on their friendship, I ask myself, and you should too:

How many childhood friends do we have? If someone asks someone who your friend is, would they be able to positively state them off the head? How many people are your friends or befriend you or do you befriend for benefits.

About Author: Julius Mucunguzi is a distinguished and accomplished communication with a wealth of experience in government programs, media, copyright. He is also the author of a top-selling book ‘Once Upon a Time…The Story of Keeping Hope Alive