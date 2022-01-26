Locals urged to use electricity to Grow, Foster business

Hon. Julius Karuhanga Tusiime (MP Rwampara East) speaks to the residents of Kamomo Parish. (Photo by TAYEBWA)

RWAPARA | RedPepper Digital– Locals from Kamomo parish Bugamba sub-county in Rwampara East, Rwampara District were urged to use the opportunity of electricity and use it for businesses not only for lights.

This development were moved by the area MPs and other leaders during the commissioning of ekectricity power line of Kamomo parish that was held in Kamomo Trading Center in Rwampara East.

This was commissioned under Rural Electrification Agency by the Area MPs Hon. Julius Karuhanga Tusiime for Rwampara East Constituency and Molly Asiimwe the Rwampara woman MP, other leaders including RDC Emmy Katera, District Chairman and officials from Rural Electrification Agency.

During the commissioning, Rwampara East MP Tusiime told locals of this area to embrace such form of project and use the power to improve in their businesses. He said that it’s embarrassing for people to receive such a project and then they fail to use it to develope themselves.

Tusiime further assured the rest of the areas that have not received electricity under rural electrification that most of the parts in Bugamba and Rwampara East at large must get electricity.

“We have other areas that are underserved and yet deservingly they need them I give an example of kikonkoma ward in Kabura town council Wich has seven water sources already drilled by ministry of Natural Resources so that water needs a three phase electrical installation so that it can be pumped to supply the who of Kabura and Mwizu greater and Rwibogo. The same goes with Nyaruhandagazi parish in Kashekure, nywarwambu, Kashundwe and other areas surrounding I can ably confirm that we have already undertaken a survey, we are now conducting drawings to see how this electricity can reach most importantly to our health centre 3 Nyaruhandagazi to see it’s connecting to most parts of Bugamba and Mwizi. As members of Parliament of this area we are following it up to the dot” said Tusiime.

Addressing the locals, Molly Asiimwe woman MP told them that as members of Parliament they have tried and lobby electricity for the development of this area therefore let them use this opportunity for their businesses. Asiimwe said it’s very important as people of Kamomo to use power for their businesses.

“As area MPs of Rwampara we are trying much harder to make sure we fulfill what people sent us for in parliament” said Asiimwe.

RDC Katera urged locals to projects that use electricity so that it does not become useless in the area yet they are the one who were asking for it.

He added that when Rwampara was not yet cut from Mbarara It was used to be left out in terms of service delivery which led by poor leadership of bad MPs and there leaders but now since it is an independent administration development must come with these new Leaders.

He told locals to embrace government projects instead of sabotaging them and lest mind about compensation atleast but allow the projects pass into their land that’s when development will also come.