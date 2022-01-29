Former Ethics Minister Fr Simon Lokodo dies

January 29, 2022 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer
Former Minister for Ethics and Integrity Fr Simon Lokodo

Geneva | RedPepper Digital – Former Minister for Ethics and Integrity Fr Simon Lokodo has died, the Uganda Human Rights Commission has confirmed.

Lokodo, a member of the Human Rights Commission passed on Saturday morning in Geneva, Switzerland.

“It’s with great shock and pain that we‘ve learnt of the passing of our Honourable Member of the Commission, Fr. Simon Lokodo. He passed on this morning in Geneva Switzerland. The Commission will share details in due course. May the Almighty Rest His Soul in Eternal Peace,” a statement from the commission confirmed.

Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Muhwezi is a distinguished multimedia manager, writer and entrepreneur with interests in creative writing, blogging, travel, education, business & logistics.
He presents eight (8) years of experience with management inclusion, mentorship, coaching and training

