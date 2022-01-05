DRAMA! Mystery babe gatecrashes Min Ogwang’s BD bash

January 5, 2022 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER
Ogwang and wife Vicky

A few weeks ago, Minister Peter Ogwang celebrated his birthday while in Arusha Tanzania. However few people who attended the surprise BD were treated to a drama that lasted for some hours.

A source says that Vicky, Ogwang’s official wife boarded a plane to Tanzania without his knowledge. She came with a few friends. They reached Tanzania and started preparations for the surprise party. Since Ogwang didn’t expect anyone there as he was going about his other businesses, Vicky called to wish him a happy birthday and asked him to come to one of her friends in Arusha and pick certain items on her behalf. On reaching the pickup point, Ogwang was given a surprise cake and Vicky was in the vicinity and celebrations went on.

We are told that as all this happened, a mystery babe claiming to know Ogwangs’ popped up. The stranger, a female, who had looks of babes from Kazo also gatecrashed the bash with another cake. However, Ogwang ignored this stranger and concentrated on the party with his wife. Sources told us that Ogwang’s wife asked this stranger to vanish and indeed the latter reportedly boarded her plane and returned back to Kampala. We are not sure whether this mystery babe knew Ogwang or she is one of those who are silently crashing on him, or just a political fan.

