AGENCIES | Liverpool have reached an agreement with FC Porto to sign Colombian winger Luis Diaz.

Initial reports came out on January 28th and things moved quickly, with the Reds sealing the deal.

The winger will reportedly cost €40 million with a further €20m in performance-based add-ons.

The signing is subject to a work-permit and international clearance.

