XMAS MESSAGE! Born Again religious leaders tip Christians on Covid

Religious leaders in the born-again faith have urged Ugandans to

continue following standard operating procedures against covid19 as

the country gears up for full reopening of the economy.

This was during delivering of Christmas and end of year message where

Apostle John Bunjo of Christian Restoration Church Bombo [CRMI]gave

his message from the book of JOHN 1:4 ‘’which says the life was in him

and the life became the light men’’ meaning that this is the season

where others should benefit in some one’s success.

Bunjo says that he and the church managed to give out Christmas

packages to over 200 families in Bombo including hens, rice, sugar,

soap and eats etc and they have done this for the last few years

encouraging others like leaders to do the same especially in these

seasons.

Pr Agaba Patrick Binomugisha of Ark of God Church Kitetika urged

Ugandans to give their hearts to God as their Christmas gift as they

celebrate the day Jesus was born.

Agaba urged believers to love one another and warned against hurting each other.

Rev Dr Medad Birungi bya Yesu the founder and President World Shine

Ministries says this is a year of abundance, reconciliation and

resurrection and forgiveness.

Apostle Ronald Serwadda Mukisa of Lwengo says “we can purposely

determine to change some one by allowing the life of Christ’s to shine

through us and share what we have with the needy.”