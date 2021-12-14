XMAS FREEBIES! MTN Customers to send Mobile Money for free as they earn more Senkyu points for withdrawals

In a promotional offer aimed at rewarding its customers, MTN Uganda last month scrapped the MoMo charges on sending MTN MoMo between its customers. It also increased Senkyu points accrued from mobile money withdrawals from 2% to 15% of the fees charged on the transaction.

MTN Senkyu is a customer loyalty initiative by MTN aimed at rewarding its longstanding customers who use MTN services by giving them redeemable points that they can use to pay for MTN airtime, voice bundles, data bundles, SMS as well as paying for goods and services through MoMo Pay.

MTN Senkyu customers receive points for using MTN services including loading airtime and bundles, making calls, sending messages, using data and MTN MoMo services such as depositing and withdrawing at a mobile money agent.

While making the announcement in Kampala last month, Stephen Mutana, the Chief Executive Officer MTN Mobile Money Company Uganda Limited said the promotion is a form in which MTN is rewarding its customers who ardently use its services.

“As we draw closer to the end of the year, we want to recognize and appreciate our customers who have continuously used MTN services. We are cognizant of how part and parcel telecommunications and mobile money has become in the lives of Ugandans. That is why we want to reward our customers with loyalty points that can be redeemed to enjoy more services,” he explained.

The promotion that started last month in November signifies that MTN customers are now earning Senkyu points equivalent to 15% of the withdraw fees charged for every transaction.

In addition, MTN has also zero-rated person to person transactions made via the MTN MoMo application. MTN customers can download the MTN MoMo app for free from Google play or App store to send money to fellow MTN customers for free.

Mutana said the decision is informed by the increased P2P transactions culminating from the emergence of covid-19 as well as the festive season that sees many people sending money to their loved ones for the holiday celebrations.

Please view the video clip below for details of the offer.