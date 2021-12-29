UIA Boss Moves to prioritize Kisoro while establishing industrial parks

L-R Robert Mukiza the UIA Director Sarah Mateke the state minister of childredn affairs and Abel Bizimana the Kisoro LC5 BOSS

KISORO | RedPepper – Leaders in Kisoro on Tuesday organized a ceremony to thank President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for approving the appointment of their son Robert Mukiza as the Director-General of the Uganda Investments Authority (UIA).

The function that was held at Tourist Hotel in Kisoro Municipality that was attended by various religious, political and opinion leaders in Kisoro that include Members of parliament Alex Niyonsaba of Bufumbira south, Dr. James Nsaba Buturo of Bufumbira east and Kamara John Nizeyimana graced the function.

The leaders asked Mukiza to consider Kisoro first whenever there is an opportunity from his department. They also asked leaders and other locals to remain united in order to reap big from the central government.

Abel Bizimana the Kisoro LC5 chairperson applauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who saw value in Mukiza and approved him as the new UIA director-general.

Bizimana asked people from Kisoro to be grateful to the president for the node because Mukiza Robert would be ignored for another person despite his wisdom but the president love Kisoro and its people.

Robert Mukiza The Director-General of the Uganda Investments Authority (UIA) assured to make Kisoro a priority while establishing industrial parks in the next engagement strategy to construct five industrial parks in the country.

Mukiza Robert was appointed as the UIA director-general in June this year and he attributes his appointment to the solidarity and unity of Kisoro district Leaders who he says overwhelmingly supported him to ensure that he is appointed.

Mukiza (r) greets Eng Niyonsaba the Bufumbira south MP

He noted that he owes too much to the Kisoro district but locals must be ready for the developments.

Mukiza asked the people of Kisoro to keep on supporting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as they have always been saying he is the one who made the decision to appoint him.

He also noted that Kisoro should remain united such that the district attracts investors because by January next year Kibaaya land will be surveyed to ensure that the land is secure for other infrastructures like roads, electricity and industrial water.

Kisoro district leaders officially handed over 620 acres of land to UIA for industrial park development in August 2021

Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke the State Minister of youth and children affairs who is also the Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament commended every person who played a role in Mukiza’s appointment and asked him to make Kisoro more proud.

Mateke asked the people to go for vaccination saying that all public places will not allow anyone without a Covid-19 Vaccination Card.