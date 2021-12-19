December 19, 2021

Things Are Getting Better For Destiny Africa Choir

December 19, 2021 Red pepper
By Our Reporter
Wakiso based Destiny Africa choir has once again dropped a new video. From their” I want to build a house” video earlier this year, the choir has over months pulled the attention of media and it has been on charts for impressive work.
Mambo Sawa Sawa is a song full of praise for God and it is a core value and foundation of the choir. Mambo Sawa Sawa is a gospel song and the title translates as “Things are getting better.”
Destiny Africa Children’s Choir promotes the beauty, dignity, and unlimited ability of the African child around the world, being a voice for the millions of suffering children who cannot speak for themselves.
Destiny Africa is the Children and Youth Choir of Kampala Children’s Centre, Uganda singing to spread joy, impacting destiny, and spreading joy, impacting destiny.
