SISTER ACT! Mr. Hyena Nails two Ugly Siblings, Gets Double Joy

If I didn’t impregnate, let alone chew my sister in law Nassozi, when she came to take care of her sister Nassanga, her family would have thought I was a ffffaaala.

As a matter of fact, they wouldn’t have just thought, they would have crowned me emperor of fffaaalaas.

It was more like a see-through bag full of money dropping from an aeroplane.

God has rewarded me with so many belles, prompting me to think, I didn’t bone in the previous life and so he is compensating me.

I’ve also observed, that whereas some people were born to be imprisoned on cases like terrorism when they didn’t do anything, I for one was blessed with belles being thrown at me.

Back then, when I lived in Namasuba, I got the opportunity to chew on Buganda’s top witch’s daughter.

Apart from being a witch’s daughter, there ain’t anything special to tell about Nassanga.

She wasn’t beautiful or anything. Anyways, like most belles in my life, my animal and techniques drove Nassanga wild. She loved me like I was the source of air she breathed. As I was looking for ways to chuck her, she announced that I had impregnated her.

She was very happy about it, whereas I wasn’t. My pleas of ABORT caused rivers of tears and I was reported to her ssenga who lived in the area, as well as my relatives.

All of them asked, if my parents had done the same to me, would I be enjoying life.

I had no option other than to let her be. After all, she lived with her ssenga who gave her food and everything else.

Of course, she would come every other time, for servicing on the pretext of kukuliriza the unborn baby.

I didn’t love Nassanga,but whenever she came over, I would be in need of some.

So much in need, I would be, that in some cases she found me on the verge of pleasuring myself.

Anyways, when the pregnancy clocked eight months, Ssenga, who had promised to look after Nassanga changed her mind.

She told the heavily pregnant Nassanga , to go be with the guy who had ballooned her. And so, we started living together.

This killed all my plans. There was no more bringing chicks home. And lots of chicks, started asking questions about the pregnant one at my place.

Soon, my female neighbors were saying she would deliver anytime. “See her face and chest,” some said.

That angered and worried me so much. I regretted having not used protection and other times, I wished I had fallen sick and not left home the day I met Nassanga.

Then one day, I returned home only to find her sister Nassozi had come to visit. She had brought me a big rujumba rooster and big banana as well as other goodies from their mother.

Their mother had sent Nassozi to come and beg me to let Nassanga go deliver back to their village in Masaka. I almost told her, “you can leave now.”

Those days, I rented a one room. Mine, like most youths, was an abattoir, if you know what I mean.

There were very few things. Must have things, like two basins, two jerry cans and two mattresses. In fact, one of the mattresses belonged to Caputo, who had brought it just in case there was coupling.

So when time to sleep came, Nassanga spread the second mattress on the floor for her sister and we as usual slept on our bed.

As usual Nassanga went to bed so naked, mbu heat was killing her.

Now, Nassanga had some clean clothes she could have worn early in the morning and they left for Masaka, but wapi. Mbu they had to wash first. Then she had to take Nassozi on a tour of all relatives in Kampala.

Nassanga used every opportunity to inform her sister how I was a legendary womanizer.

So lethal, she said I was, that I didn’t kusosola; boning everything in female clothes that crossed my path. I was also reported for disrespecting her.

Nassozi played conciliatory and was softer towards me, to the extent of telling me, “all men do it, but not in the presence of their wives.”

Nassozi seemed to be the kind that would give me ko if we had space. Before I knew it, a week had elapsed.

Then one day, while out and about, I received news I had been dreading, of Nassanga giving birth. The stubborn neighbor who gave it to me even danced ( ngayawula) as she made drum sounds.

She then declared, “Hyena – you’re now a salongo.”

Then she sang dirty cultural songs, which are sung when twins are born.

I almost collapsed to the ground. I thought things like I was dead. How will I take care of them? I thought of running off.

But just as I was about to, several friends who had heard the news of the twins came and gave me physical and psychological support.

Usually, when women deliver, they go live with older women, who look after them by doing things called sijuyi kumunyiga etc.

I expected Nassanga to go stay with her ssenga.

Yours truly and ssenga arrived almost at once at the clinic. After seeing the twins, ssenga went down on her knees, thanked me for choosing them to deliver my twins.

I felt embarrassed because the woman was like twenty five years older than me.

Seeing how jovial she was, I thought she was to take Nassanga for the earlier mentioned treatment.

But ssenga and other people said, “Salongo and his two wives who delivered the twins have to stay under one roof until after we finish the rituals.”

Apparently, Nassozi had now become part of the twins because she helped Nassanga deliver.

“How about the midwives?” I asked only to be given a lame excuse.

From the clinic we returned to my one room home. Mind you, my bed was a jack size which could only fit two mosquito sized people. Not because there were no mazongotos. But because I didn’t have the funds that could buy one.

But as they say, poor folks claim not to eat masavu, me and equally broke buddies claimed mazongotos were for sexually weak men who go one ka-round not stallions like mwah.

Ssenga suggested, “Now Nalongo, you and the twins will be sleeping on the floor because it’s necessary for your back to heal.”

Neighbors and friends flocked in to see the twins. “Six toes just like their father. I hope they don’t take his bad habits,” one of my exes jabbed.

Another asked how we were to sleep. To which Nassanga replied saying she was to sleep on the floor and us – that’s mwah and her sister on the bed.

That almost gave me and several others heart attacks. They made jokes about it.

“What if they chew themselves?” bold Edward asked. “Let them chew themselves,” Nassanga shot back. That she was done with me. One talked of putting ghee next to the fire.

But all didn’t sink in Nassanga’s head because she was taken over by the twins.

After visitors had paid homage, we had supper. Knowing myself, I suggested sleeping on the floor with my twins as well but Nassanga had a suggestion.

“Share with her. Oba you will chew yourselves as they’ve said….its none of my business. You’ve given me twins. I don’t need anything from you. We went to bed, with yours truly, sharing the bed with his sister – in – law.

In less than two hours, I noticed Nassozi’s body was softer than her sister’s.

She was also hot, it was like she had a sigiri inside her. My side next to her was burning. I ended up in covering myself for a while.

As for Nassozi, she wasn’t even aware of what she was doing to me, because she was in a deep sleep.

Now, on top of the two aforementioned, her body had released a sweet scent. When I uncovered myself to reduce the heat, her scent filled the room.

Her scent must have contained ingredients which cause hard-ons, because my animals stood and demanded to chew her. To avoid embarrassing myself, I popped out of the house, took a cold bath.

The following night, was worse than the previous one. Not only did my animal become hard, but it even twitched like it was about to explode. Mind you, I had been told not to have sex until after we finished the rituals or else the twins would burn me, among other punishments.

So, I couldn’t even jerk off fearing the twins’ spirits would come to burn me or embarrass me in some other way. I don’t know how catholic priests abstain, but in a week’s time, all I thought of was sex, even while out hustling, my animal would stand demanding to cool off in a sumbies. Putting a key in a Keyhole would give me a hard-on.

To cut a long story short, I approached Nassozi, begged her to help give me ko, on the grounds of, I had fallen in love with her. Nassozi turned me down on two grounds, one being, I was her sister’s dude so that would be back stabbing and two, the gods would unleash their wrath.

However at any given opportunity, I would beg her. “Nawe…please…the gods won’t,” I would plead and other times, I would plead with eyes.

But like most belles in such situations, Nassozi didn’t report me.

The one day, Nassanga with the help of a neighbor took the twins for a medical check up. It was around 9am when they left and in about an hour’s time, it started raining cats and dogs thereby confining us into the house.

For reasons beyond my comprehension, my animal became very hard. So hard, I feared it could explode. I begged Nassozi to give me just one round. “God has given us this opportunity, let’s use it,” I begged. But Nassozi was very loyal to her sister, she wouldn’t do it.

When I couldn’t help it any more, I pulled her to the bed and forcefully pinned her on the bed. We wrestled until I broke her legs’ defence, sank my knees between hers, tore her knickers and speared her animal.

I chewed her while she slapped me . And I was like, “nawe stop fighting, let us enjoy.”

To which she was, “enjoy what when you’re raping me!” Towards the last mile, Nassozi gave me her mightiest slap on my spinal cord, almost shattering it.

My whole body started trembling, it was by God’s grace that I fired.

“Get off me,” She said, pushing me off. I trembled dry banana leaves the whole day. When Nassanga returned, I lied to her that I had a severe fever. However, deep inside, I started worrying the gods could have unleashed their wrath.

However, Nassozi didn’t report me as she had earlier threatened. The following night, I noticed she had enjoyed my forcing her because at some point in the night, I snapped out of sleep only to notice her bare hot bums against my body.

On dipping a finger between them, she kuyiguliza. We chewed ourselves stealthily. We did it time and time again, until three months later, when her family visited my family to do the first part of the rituals.

Three weeks later, my family plus yours truly, trekked to Masaka for the second part of the rituals. Towards the end, Nassozi fainted and was rushed to hospital while the rituals continued.

Malaria and fatigue were blamed. However, three days later, I received a call from ssenga’s number. The caller was Nassanga, who demanded to know if I had had carnal knowledge of her sister.

I denied it thinking Nassozi had told someone who had gossiped. A while later, ssenga called and demanded an explanation, once again I denied. “Nassozi is pregnant and is saying, you’re responsible,” Ssenga said.

Since then, Nassozi and her sister Nassanga have been sworn enemies. Even when Nassozi gave birth to her set of twins, Nassanga didn’t congratulate her.

As Nassanga is busy hating her sister for enjoying me, Akello of Gulu forced me to chew her barren older sister and we see if she can get pregnant. Details of that are a tale for another time.

Till Then, I remain yours truly, Mr. Hyena.