SHOWDOWN! Ugandan-US based boxer Nyakana, lover in Property row

It does not rain but pours for former Ugandan boxer US Alex Andrew Nyakana, who is based in the United States of America.

Snoops reveal that Nyakana is shedding tears after his once sweetheart Winfred Nyakana became a pain in the neck for him following their fallout.

Reports reaching us reveal that Nyakana and Winfred are going apart after battling a divorce case in the Las Vegas court for a year now.

We have learnt that the two former lovebirds are fighting over a plush mansion which Winfred has refused to vacate despite several court orders.

We have learnt that the couple developed misunderstandings after four years of living together.

It is revealed that the two hooked up in 2011 and decided to start living together in 2015 when Winfred left her Virginia home in the East Coast of the USA to Las Vegas, where the Ugandan pugilist has been living for the last 25 years.

We have established that the two got married after they signed a prenuptial agreement that ensured that each party would never have any interests in property owned prior to the union. This is a legal document recognized by the United States law.

However, after developing misunderstandings serious options were paraded by the boxer for her.

A source intimated to us that Winfred rejected these options flatly, which forced the boxer to seek court intervention in a bid to evict Winfrey from his Las Vegas Mansion.

According to the documents in our custody, the mansion at the center of the fight is located at 7309 Simsbury Circles in Las Vegas.

It is revealed that this is one of the mansions the Ugandan boxer bought when his career was at the peak.

Nyakana is currently running a tour and travel company called Riddick Safaris alongside his boxing career.

He is said to be a close boxing consultant to another Uganda famous boxer Shariff Bogere who is also based in Las Vegas.

Nyakana is a former member of the Uganda national boxing team, the Bombers, who represented Uganda in the Olympics World Championship in 2007 in Chicago, USA.

He later joined US International heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweather’s boxing TMT Money Team as a boxing consultant.