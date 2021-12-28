Rukiga Woman MP Honours Church Pledge

RUKIGA — The Rukiga Woman Mp Hon. Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi, has honoured her pladges he had promised to give Kihanga Archdeaconry.

The pladges were promised by the legislator to the archdeacon after noticing that there was a struggle in delivering God’s message in the church and other functions like burials, parties and other Church fuctions.

She therefore delivered a rechargeable loud speaker and 15 bags of Cement to Kihanga C.O.U archdeaconry in Rukiga District.Speaking to the large Congregation that had attended the service to celebrating Christmas on Saturday last week, the legislator said “I always meet Rev. Obed Turihohabwe in this church and other different functions (burial, weddings/parties etc) struggling to communicate at a high volume addressing the public” Kamusime said.

Adding that, the reachable loud speaker is of high quality and portable but also the archdeacon can travel with it in his car to do God’s work.

The MP also handed over 15 bags of cement worth UGx 450,000/ to help in the construction at the church with. She thanked the people of Rukiga District for giving her another term to represent them in the 11th Parliament as their Woman Mp and remainded that she was saved to which nobody knew in Rukiga.

She gave a testimony how she got saved up to when the Bishop called people to get saved in front of the congregation where she appeared. She added, when you’re saved, God rewards you with a lot of blessings.

She emphasized that parents and Guardians to support their children with scholastic materials as schools resume back in January. “Kindly remember the children who have spent almost two years at home as you celebrat Christmas” she said.

Urging parents to ensure that learners should go back to school. She also added that 2021 has not been easy to the public and majority has lost their family relatives and friends succumbing of covid 19 pandemic.

While in her conclusion, she wished the Christians of Kihanga and people of Rukiga district in general a marry Christmas and happy festive holidays. She cautioned them to continue complying with the ministry of Health Guidelines on Covid 19 and have faith in Jesus Christ.The Kihanga Archdeacon Rev. Obed Turihohabwe expressed a lot of joy on the donation of the legislator and her courtesy of always thinking about them as an Archdeaconry.

He appreciated the delivery of the pladge, and said it will enable them to communicate and deliver God’s message at an ease. Rev. Turihohabwe described the legislator as the hard working Mp that she had never experienced.

“Hon. Kamusime has never failed to fulfill the pledges she makes with the people who voted for her, see! she has fulfilled the pledge she had made with us two month back’’ said the archdeacon.

He played for her blessings that God continue giving her the wisdom, courage, loving heart of supporting the church and in her Political leadership.

