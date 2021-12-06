REVEALED! Why Sarah Kizito, Nyakana marriage is breaking up

Life is no longer at ease for the once lovely couple of former boxer turned politician Godfrey Amooti Nyakana and lover Sarah Kizito.

Reports coming in indicate that these days Nyakana is not staying at Kizito’s posh mansion in Bugolobi, along Luthuli Avenue.

A source intimated to us that the two developed some misunderstandings which forced Nyakana to take a break from her Bugolobi Mansion and he is nowadays sleeping like a priest.

Snoops reveal that Nyakana shifted to his Munyonyo Victoria Resort hotel where he has been living for two weeks thinking they will reconcile although this is yet to happen. We pray that these issues can be solved as soon as possible.

Sources reveal that the sad story is that a week ago Nyakana went to Kizito’s residence but he got a cold reception because Kizito had visitors there.

Kizito reportedly advised Nyakana to excuse her for a while as she attended to visitors. We hear she assured him that he should get out of her life and move on with his life because it’s over between them.

It is not yet clear what really caused this longtime couple to have issues.