Police Arrests 27 for Assaulting Cops on Duty

Pallisa | RedPepper Digital – The police in Pallisa district have arrested 27 people for allegedly assaulting two police officers.

The officers have been identified as Samuel Kiseka and Ibra Alyomu, attached to Field Force Unit and are currently receiving treatment from Pallisa General hospital.

Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Region Police spokeswoman says that the police officers were attacked by a group of people who wanted to trespass and disrupt a function that was being held at the home of Siraji Kagumya. The police officers had been deployed to enforce the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

According to Alaso, when the officers asked the people to identify themselves, they refused and instead beat the officers. She alleges that the group also attempted to steal the guns from the officers.

“When our officers blocked and asked them to identify themselves, they refused and instead ganged up on the two officers, flogged them with an intention of stealing their guns’’ Alaso said.

Umar Mugerwa, the District Police Commander says that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in different parts of Paliisa town.

According to Alaso, the rowdy group was dispersed using tear gas after they defied to leave the area.

Attacks on police officers in the Bukedi region have been common this year. In May, a mob in Butebo district reportedly wanted to burn a police patrol car blaming it for causing an accident that claimed the life of their colleague.

This prompted police to intervene and use live bullets which hit five of the protestors, killing Andrew Onongo, a resident of Kanyumu.

In August, a mob in Kasasira, Kibuku district attacked police officers who were planning to carry out an arrest.