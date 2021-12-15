MILESTONE! Seniors Golf Championship to highlight UCAA’s 30th Anniversary

By Thomas Odongo

The 2021 Seniors Open Golf Championship slated for Saturday, 18th December at Uganda Golf Club’s (UGC) par-72 course in Kitante, Kampala will be one of the activities that will help mark the 30th anniversary of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) with the celebrations climaxing in January next year.

UCAA and the Uganda Seniors Golfing Society (USGS), who are the organizers of the tournament confirmed this development on Tuesday in a press briefing held at the UGC terrace.

“This is one of the events that will highlight our 30th anniversary celebrations,” Vianney Luggya, UCAA Manager Public Affairs told media adding that; “we are glad to be partnering with the senior golfers for a sixth time in a row. We associate with this event because golfers, especially seniors, are frequent flyers and users of our facilities in Entebbe.”

Initially, the tournament was always held during Aviation Week (1st to 7th December) but at the same time this year the Uganda Golf Open was going on. The Kenya Day (Jamhuri Day) tournament also happened a week later hence organizers had to push the event to this coming weekend.

USGS Chairman, Sam Onek re-echoed that the main competition of the tournament is open to all senior golfers of 55 years and above (men and women) with valid handicaps certified by their respective clubs.

However, there will be a subsidiary competition, which will be open to golfers who are below 55 years, with valid handicaps certified by their respective clubs.

Onek who was flanked by some members of USGS thanked UCAA for their continued support even in hard times. The aviation industry regulator unveiled a UGX8M sponsorship package for the tournament.

Apart from Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, other partners that were confirmed by press time were; Uganda Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Crown Beverages and Safari Trackers, Bwindi.

In the previous edition, Fred Kasumba beat Caleb Kakuyo on count back (72 c/b) to emerge men’s overall winner while Ruth Ssali was ladies’ overall winner off 76 nett.

However, Kasumba says that he won’t be featuring in this edition due to commitments elsewhere but has vowed to reclaim the title in the 2022 edition.

The Uganda Seniors Golfing Society (USGS) operates under the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) whose objective is to promote the playing and the development of the game of Golf with its attendant benefits of physical, social and emotional wellbeing of participants. Currently, USGS has a membership of over 80 seniors and is growing as they broaden their wings to upcountry clubs.