MAGNIFICENT! Arena Mall opens in Nsambya

Uganda is pleased to announce the launch of the first phase of Arena Mall’s highly anticipated opening. Situated barely three kilometres south of Kampala’s central business district, the 13,800 sqm mall blends its iconic, ultra-modern architecture with breath-taking panoramic views of the cityscape and surrounding Nakasero. With a tenant mix set to feature retail showrooms, a supermarket, coffee shops, pop up markets, a state-of-the-art cinema, food court terrace, restaurants, banks, and general stores, The Arena Mall is set to offer an unparalleled shopping, dining, and entertainment experience to the fast-growing population of some of Kampala’s most affluent neighbourhoods that include Bunga, Munyonyo, Muyenga, Buziga, and more. According to Marc du Toit the Head of Retail at Knight Frank, “The Arena Mall will in the course of next year change the face of shopping in Kampala with an eclectic mix of international and national retailers. The southern part of Kampala will never be the same.” The Arena Mall’s first phase of opening features international brands like LC Waikiki, a leading Turkish ready-made clothing power-house, whose commitment to quality across a spectrum of trendy fashion products is set to make the mall a one-stop centre for fashion to its designated target market. With Carrefour, an internationally operated retail franchise opening its seventh store in Uganda as the mall’s anchor tenant, shoppers are set to enjoy the unrivalled choice of products and a locally inspired exemplary customer experience to create great moments for everyone daily. The dining experience at the Arena Mall will also be unmatched as brands like Cafesserie continue a tradition of serving diners with world-class menus featuring its great coffee, decadent pastries, and sumptuous continental cuisine. Don’t miss out on Frango; a new “all about chicken” restaurant by Cafesserie which will open its first store at the Arena Mall. With this first phase of opening, the Arena Mall – a 13,800 sqm shopping centre and the first green-rated building in Uganda by the Green Building Council South Africa, now stands tall as the only 4 star rated green building in Uganda. Speaking on behalf of the landlord, Chestnut Uganda Limited, Mr Charles Odere said “we are pleased to bring this high-quality retail mall to Kampala and look forward to welcoming both local and international premier retail brands and together with our tenants make shopping a convenient and pleasurable experience for our patrons”.

