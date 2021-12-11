Joint Security Operations Gear up for Christmas Festivities

Abel Ruganza (L) the Kabale DPC

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – The Police in Kabale has launched a joint security operation in a bid to identify criminal and terror attack hotspots that harbour bad characters during festive seasons.

The operation that was launched in the three divisions of Central, Northern and Southern that makes up Kabale Municipality.

The joint security operation included officers from different departments of UPDF, Police, Counterterrorism, Canine unit and Fire rescue, FFU, CID, Traffic, Ambulance, Medical among others.

While launching the operation at Kabale central Police Station, ASP Abel Ruganza the District police Commander said that the operation is aimed at sensitizing the public on the force’s preparedness amidst criminals, terror attacks and identifying their hideouts for the incoming festival season.

ASP Ruganza added that security is now keen and on alert to deal with any kind of riotous issue, general crime day and night.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police Spokesperson noted that all security departments have been brought together to assure people with criminal minds that security is capable of dealing with whichever kind of situation.

Maate says that such operations will keep security on high alert amidst terror threats during festive season asking public to cooperate and feed them with plenty of information to combat any criminal offence in communities.

However, residents of Kabale Municipality that including Kamugisha Syson and Turyakira Denham, both motorcyclists decried corruption and brutally exhibited by security officers while enforcing the curfew.