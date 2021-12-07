December 7, 2021

Hunky Prince Martin outs another love banger ‘ Omukululo’

December 7, 2021
The best day of your life deserves a befitting hit song and fast rising star Prince Martin, in ‘ Omukululo’has earned its way into the deejays’ play list catalog for rotation!

Yes,it’s said love is the best thing in any one’s life.

‘Omukululo’, Luganda song, is a new song off forthcoming songs by Ugandan fast rising singer Prince Martin.

‘Omukululo’exudes maturity; a singer singing about himself and his lovely girlfriend putting love before anything.

The song starts off with an echo of a confession, a vow about love. The oath sets the tone of what the song is all about; Love

Beautiful sounds of a flute reverberates in the background as a mixture of rich percussive sounds paint a fine contemporary love lyrics.

Omukululo is one of the trending songs off his songs.

Prince Martin is setting the ton high and will release more projects soon. Check out here;https://linksharing.samsungcloud.com/cShWfvp8P8jB

