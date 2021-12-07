FREE RANGE! Tycoon Bukenya resurfaces On social scene

After a couple of years in hiding following issuance of several warrants of arrest by Entebbe Chief Magistrate court, tycoon Ivan Bukenya alias BK has finally resurfaced on the social scene.

The tycoon who was some few years ago incarcerated at Kigo prisons on allegations of fleecing millions of money in fake land transaction maneuvered and obtained court bail but when he secured it he decided to go into hiding till last weekend when he was cited at certain beverage shop in Abaita Ababiri trading center taking a simple drink.

Sources close to him indicate that he has decided to resurface in public after the court gave up on issuing warrants of arrest against him and he now seems to be a free man. The real estate dealer is nowadays common at Mango Tree pork joint where he cracks pork ribs as if his life depends on it.