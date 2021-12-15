COVID CURSE! Virus horror as study warns Omicron may unleash new wave of infections among vaccinated

By Agencies

THE OMICRON variant of coronavirus may unleash a new wave of Covid infections even among the vaccinated, University of Oxford scientists have claimed.

The dire warning comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared an “emergency” in the fight against Omicron. According to new research pre-published by researchers from the University of Oxford, covid vaccines were shown to induce lower levels of neutralising antibodies when faced with the new coronavirus variant of concern. The researchers analysed blood samples from people who have already received both doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The study, which was published on the pre-print server MedRxiv, showcased a “substantial decrease” in neutralising titres – a measure of neutralising antibodies that are formed in response to being vaccinated or infected with COVID-19.

The findings suggest the Omicron variant may drive a new wave of infections even among vaccinated people.

According to the researchers, the results align with data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which showed reduced effectiveness against symptomatic disease, due to Omicron, when compared to the Delta variant.

However, the effectiveness was shown to improve with a third, booster dose of a Covid vaccine. And there has been no evidence to date to suggest the Omicron variant increases the risk of severe Covid, hospitalisation or death among the vaccinated.

Professor Gavin Screaton, Head of the University’s Medical Sciences Division, and lead author of the paper, said: “These data will help those developing vaccines, and vaccination strategies, to determine the routes to best protect their populations, and press home the message that those who are offered booster vaccination should take it.

“Whilst there is no evidence for increased risk of severe disease, or death, from the virus amongst vaccinated populations, we must remain cautious, as greater case numbers will still place a considerable burden on healthcare systems.”

On Sunday, the Department for Health and Social Care raised the UK’s Covid Alert Level from 3 to 4 in response to the Omicron threat and “the increasing risk to the public and healthcare services”.

The latest UKHSA figures published yesterday showed 48,854 new cases of Covid and 52 death within 28 days of a positive result.

An additional 1,239 cases of Omicron have also been reported across the country, adding up to a total of 3,137 infections.

Professor Matthew Snape, Professor in Paediatrics and Vaccinology at the University of Oxford and co-author, said: “It was always a goal of the Com-COV studies to be able to have samples ready, if needed, to test various vaccination schedules against new variants of the coronavirus as they emerged, and we were delighted to assist our colleagues with this important study to enhance our knowledge of how the virus is changing.

“These data are important but are only one part of the picture. They only look at neutralising antibodies after the second dose, but do not tell us about cellular immunity, and this will also be tested using stored samples once the assays are available.

“Importantly, we have not yet assessed the impact of a ‘third dose’ booster, which we know significantly increases antibody concentrations, and it is likely that this will lead to improved potency against the Omicron variant.”

As part of the Government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid and the new variant, booster jabs are now being offered to everyone.

Mr Johnson argued during a pre-recorded message on Sunday that vaccines are key to beating the pandemic and that “we must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection to keep our friends and loved ones safe”.

According to the Prime Minister, there is evidence to suggest Omicron is doubling in the UK every two to three days and “we are now facing an emergency” as a result.

He then reiterated the importance of being vaccinated and that scientists are confident in the protective powers of having a booster shot.

This message was shared by the Oxford researchers, who similarly claimed vaccines are the best way to tackle the crisis moving forward.

Professor Teresa Lambe, Professor in Vaccinology at the University of Oxford, and an author on the paper, said: “Vaccination induces many arms of our immune system, including neutralising antibodies and T-cells.

“Real-world effectiveness data has shown us that vaccines continue to protect against severe disease with previous variants of concern.

“The best way to protect us going forward in this pandemic is by getting vaccines in arms.”