Christians Urged to Shun Corruption

Kabale – The countdown is on and hours are now numbered as Christians in Uganda and across the whole world prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The overseer of Lift Jesus Global Ministries Bishop Aloysius Kiiza, who is also the proprietor of 102.6 FM Hope Radio kabale Base Radio, has called upon the public especially Christians to desist from practising corruption.

Aloysius Kiiza made these remarks Thursday, December 23rd while addressing the Press conference at Riverside Resort Hotel Nyabikoni ward kabale Municipality.

Bishop Aloysius Kiiza explained that corruption in Uganda has taken the hearts of everyone and it’s now difficult to get justice at all points in Uganda today.

He cited out how this has caused a lack of peace in homes and in government’s institutions because corruption is at its highest peak point. Kiiza said that corruption in Uganda has taken the hearts of everyone and it’s now difficult to get justice at all points in Uganda today.

He further explained that it’s now difficult to get favours you’re supposed to earn unless you are able to do or give something which has caused continued suffering.

“Corruption is a destroyer of nations, destroyer of governments, corruption enhances injustices and God comes to bring a kingdom of righteousness and justice but whenever there is corruption it means there is no Justice,” Kiiza said.

He added that, young people biggest percentage in Uganda today but can’t find justice most especially those in the villages and majority of the women are starving and have nothing to feed their children while some men have deserted their families just because they cannot get what they are supposed to get.

According to Bishop Kiiza, it’s unfortunate that people to those who have qualifications for the job are being laid off and those without qualifications end up being employed because it’s about who knows you and how much do you have.

The man of God ended by calling upon the heart of the people of Uganda to return to the true foundations of righteousness and the fear of God if they are; to get equity, Justice, restoration of the fear of God among others.