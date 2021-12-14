ASSURED! Uganda is safe with guaranteed stability, says Gen Muhwezi

By R.Odongo

Uganda’s security Minister, Major General Jim Muhwezi has assured investors and those intending to visit Uganda to continue with their businesses without hesitation saying the country is safe with guaranteed security.

While participating in a panel discussion organized by the America American Chamber of Commerce of Uganda recently, Gen Muhwezi reiterated Uganda’s resolute commitment to promoting security and stability to ensure economic development.

According to Minister Gen Muhwezi, no investor or visitor to Uganda should be intimidated by the recent wave of terrorist bombings within Kampala by the ADF rebels group.

“Therefore, our investors and visitors should not be intimidated from going about their lawful businesses, because their security and safety is guaranteed,” He said.

Early this week, the American government issued a circular advising her citizens to start to reconsider traveling to Uganda.

In late November, Gen Muhwezi urged the public to remain vigilant in their respective places to boost operations against terrorist attacks within the country.

“I continue to call upon all Ugandans to remain vigilant in their respective places. Supervisors of religious gatherings, markets, recreational centers, shopping malls, and apartments should continue enforcing thorough and regular security checks at entrances,” Gen Muhwezi said.