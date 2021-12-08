MITYANA: Assailants Shoot, Hack 2 Police Officers making off with Guns

Mityana | RedPepper Digital – Police authorities in Mityana are actively investigating a double homicide of two of its officers and aggravated robbery of their guns.

Police confirmed the incident revealed that two officers were responding to a robbery on Tuesday afternoon (4pm) at Sebobo village in Sekanyonyi Town Council, Mityana.

Reports reaching this site confirmed that the deceased officers were CPL Okech Alfred and PC Kigongo Moses were

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Kawala Racheal revealed the two deceased officers were responding to an alleged complaint by two victims who claimed they had been robbed of proceeds from their tomato business.

One of them identified himself as Kananya Sulaiman of Nansana.

Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Kawala Racheal

“They further allege that the public had arrested one whom they were threatening to lynch to death. The two officers and the disguised victims proceeded up to Sebobo village. They disembarked from their motorcycles and were led towards Happy nursery school, where the victims together with others, ganged and attacked the officers,” said ASP Kawala.

Police report revealed that the assailants shot and killed Cpl Okech Alfred and hacked PC Kigongo Moses in the head and neck, killing him instantly. The assailants robbed the two police guns and disappeared from the scene.

The DPC Mityana Alex Mwine Mukono responded with his team and the canine dogs led them to a bar where 15 people were rounded up for further questioning as the search for the two guns has been intensified.

“We pledge to do everything within our means, to ensure the right suspects are identified and brought to book. The motive of the suspects has not been determined. We call upon anyone with information about the senseless attacks of officers on lawful duty, to avail it to Mityana police on 0714667834 or 0706034158,” ASP Kawala called upon the public.





