2 dead, 6 injured as Matatu rams into truck along Jinja-Kampala highway

December 30, 2021 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer
Buikwe | RedPepper Digital- Two unidentified male adults were left dead and six others severely injured on Wednesday night after a speeding taxi rammed into a truck along the Kampala-Jinja highway.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, the accident occurred at around 9:00 pm at Kitigoma village in Buikwe district along the Kampala-Jinja highway when a taxi (Toyota Hiace white in color) registration number UBH 683E rammed into a white Tata truck registration number UAT 279J.

“It’s alleged that the taxi driven by an unknown driver lost control and rammed into the truck from behind as both vehicles were heading towards Jinja from Kampala side,” Nampiima said, adding that two passengers in the taxi died shortly after being rushed to hospital.

“Six passengers who are yet to be identified were severely injured and were rushed to Jinja hospital for treatment,” she added.

Following recent discoveries, traffic police reports indicate that at least 58 people were killed in accidents during the Christmas period in various parts of the country, with reckless driving as the biggest cause of traffic accidents on Uganda roads.

“We want to urge drivers especially during this season when people are returning from villages to be cautious on the road and drive carefully,” Nampiima advised.

