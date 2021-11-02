YOTV Subscribers to Win Big with MTN in New Promotion

Mavis Ndagire Musungu, MTN Uganda GTM Digital Specialist speaking at a movie premiere on Kibanda Xpress, a channel hosted on YOTV Channels application(File Photo)

Kampala – Uganda | RedPepper Digital -MTN Uganda has today launched a promotion that will see YOTV subscribers win lots of amazing prizes whenever they subscribe to either an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly subscription.

With over 50 channels, the YOTVChannels platform created by Albayan Media Limited is a mobile application available on iOS and Android, which allows users to stream TV or radio on their phones. The platform is convenient and has a unique catch-up feature that allows users to pause, rewind and record programs for up to 24 hours.

Speaking at the launch of the promotion in Kampala today, Mavis Ndagire Musungu, MTN Uganda GTM Digital Specialist said that the promotion runs till January 31st, 2022.

“In this promotion, we shall have 30 monthly winners take home gifts such as shopping vouchers and cool YOTV branded merchandise. Customers stand a chance to win these gifts by subscribing to the different packages that enable them to access YOTV channels app content. The packages include an hourly subscription at only UGX 500, a day’s subscription at only UGX 1,000 as well as a weekly offer at only UGX 2,500 and a monthly offer that goes for only UGX 10,000. All offers include streaming data which means that customer doesn’t spend any of their data bundles” Musungu said.

She further noted that the promotion is timely as we slowly advance towards the festive season characterized by merrymaking and family time which require lots of fun and entertainment.

“Through this promotion, MTN is giving its customers an early Christmas in recognition of their support throughout the year and in turn promoting local content which is housed on the YOTV Channel mobile app,” Musungu said.

She also urged customers who haven’t yet signed up, to download the YOTVChannels application and enjoy a 30-day free trial with access to over 500 movies and series at no cost.

How to get started on YOTVChannels:

Go to an Android or iOS app store and download the YOTVChannels APP

Enter your MTN mobile number to register.

You will receive a PIN on the mobile number you used when registering.

Enter the PIN to complete your set-up.

You will then have a free 30 days’ viewing experience on YOTVChannels inclusive of data for streaming.

At the expiry of the 30 days, you can then select a subscription plan that suits your needs.

Subscription Plans:

Subscription offer (Data inclusive) Price (UGX) Hourly 500 Weekly 2,500 Daily 1,000 Monthly 10,000

NOTE: Subscription to be paid only through MTN Mobile Money.