Viral S3x Video Duo Arrested in Kisoro

The sex video duo has been arrested. (POLICE PHOTO)

Kisoro | RedPepper Digital – The territorial police in Kisoro, has arrested two suspects, who were captured in a video that went viral, allegedly participating in acts of public nuisance.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Kigezi Police Spokesperson, IP Elly Maate revealed that the duo appeared to be indulging in acts of street sex, along the road in Kisoro Municipality.

The duo includes; Hafashimana Paskari, a 29-year-old, male adult, and bodaboda rider of Migeshi village, Rwaramba parish and Muhawenimana Colodine Mukamulenzi, a 24-year-old, female adult of Nyakinama sub county in Kisoro District.

“They will be charged in court with public nuisance due to their acts of annoyance to the public,” said IP Maate.