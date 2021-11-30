Unvaccinated Won’t be allowed in Kampala next year – Minister

Uganda’s COVID-19 vaccination card

Kampala – Only people vaccinated against coronavirus (Covid-19) will be allowed access to Kampala city starting January 2022, the state minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye has warned.

Kyofatogabye made the announcement today in Kikuubo, the city’s wholesale hub. He repeatedly sounded the ultimatum in both English and Luganda to ensure that everyone gets the message properly. Kabuye explained that unvaccinated people being deviants, should operate from elsewhere where there are big workspaces so they work without spreading the disease.



The minister stated clearly that although people have a right not to be vaccinated, he said the government has a right to protect the compliant vaccinated.

“If you don’t need any disruption in your work please get that jab. The difference between your easiness to work and the hardship to work is the jab in your body…Next year in January you may not be allowed to come to town because you chose to reject the jab. So we’ll not allow you to mix with the vaccinated. I know too well that you have the right to choose to be vaccinated or not but I don’t care. And like you had what the president said about reopening in January whether people are vaccinated or not – he basically meant that the vaccinated will be allowed to come to work while the unvaccinated will have to stay home,” said Kyofatogabye.



President Museveni in his last national address on Covid -19 and security, instructed all Ugandans of 18 years and above unless medically exempted to get vaccinated, and promised to open up the entire economy whether people are vaccinated or not.



According to the minister, Uganda has so far received more than 15 million doses of vaccine and this is capable of vaccinating 7.5 million people, and a vaccination card will be a requirement for one to access their business.



Similarly, the minister also rallied people to embrace the upcoming polio immunization drive by the government. In September, there were positive samples indicating the existence of polio in Uganda, and government is to start immunizing all children below five years though the minister didn’t specify when.



KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka, who accompanied the minister to inspect the works on Kikuubo Lane, reminded Kampalans to strictly observe the Covid-19 SOPs, to avoid is spread especially the new Omicron variant.



Kisaka also emphasized the SMART city campaign which is aimed at making Kampala a desirable city from structures, trade order, administration to sanitation. On this, she warned KCCA enforcement officers to stop corruption or else that will be dealt with.

