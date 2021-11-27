UNMASKED! Uganda Airlines Nsenene hawker Identified

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The Kampala Capital City Traders Association (KACITA) chairperson, Thaddeus Musoke has identified the man who was filmed vending Nsenene (grasshoppers) on the Uganda Airlines Dubai-bound plane as Mr Paul Mubiru.

Mr Musoke on Saturday told this publication that Mr Mubiru, a known purchasing agent for several business people in Uganda who plies the Dubai route was identified with the help of the national carrier’s management.

“He is also a transporter (locally known as Katumwa) who transports goods from Dubai on behalf of other traders who do not want to travel,” Mr Musoke said.

Mubiru was on Friday recorded in a video that has since gone viral and sparked social media outrage vending the insects in a polythene bag to excited passengers in the economy class.

In the video, Mr Mubiru is seen holding a big, blue polythene bag and telling the passengers that the Ugandan delicacy goes for Shs10,000 per scoop.

Mr Musoke told this reporter that they plan to hold a meeting next week with the business community that trades with Dubai and are frequent travellers to emphasize ethical conduct.

“It’s very unfortunate for such unprofessional act. We are very shocked by Mubiru’s action because he’s trying to shame our Airlines. As the business community, the airline has tried to ease our travel outside Uganda and facilitated our business. We strongly condemn all unbecoming behaviours which can taint the image of our national carrier,” Mr Musoke said before adding that they are considering punishing Mubiru for “his shameful and unbecoming act.”

Mr Musoke’s remarks come moments after Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala tweeted saying he had asked the leadership of the airlines to take action against the staff who were in charge when the incident happened.

“About the video making rounds on social media of someone vending Nsenene aboard @UG_Airlines, I have spoken to the leadership of the airline to take action against the staff who were in charge when this happened,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Airline’s management in what’s believed to be an attempt to downplay the shocking incident said they were planning to add grasshoppers to their menu for regional and international flights on request.

“This addition of Nsenene on our menu will bring the Ugandan culture to the world. Our key products are people and the experience,” the national carrier’s management said in a statement before adding “We don’t condone the acts of the passenger selling Nsenene and low standards of serving it to people who were buying it. We will not take this conduct lightly because it undermines the spirit of the national carrier.”

November is widely known as the month for grasshoppers in Uganda.

About Post Author Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer contributor Muhwezi is a distinguished multimedia manager, writer and entrepreneur with interests in creative writing, blogging, travel, education, business & logistics.

He presents eight (8) years of experience with management inclusion, mentorship, coaching and training See author's posts