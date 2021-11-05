Tycoon Mutebi ends Bar Biz

City businessman Gerald Mutebi seems to have got fade up of waiting when the entertainment sector will be opened. He has now reportedly sold off his two bars-Waterman point and Mango Tree bar-and invested the cash in erecting an arcade at Abaita Ababiri trading center along Entebbe road.

Sources close to the businessman intimated that the tycoon could not wait for reopening of bars and therefore decided to do away with the bar biz to invest the money elsewhere.

The tycoon’s arcade is being erected at a rapid speed and it’s believed that in the next few months it will be open to tenants. The tycoon is seen on a daily basis at his site making supervision and it’s said that some tenants have started booking some lock ups especially those on the first floor.