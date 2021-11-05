November 5, 2021

THINGS FALL APART! Socialite Kokugonza in bitter split with wife

November 5, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

 

Kugonza and wife

News reaching us indicates that socialite Charles Kokugonza may have split up with his wife of Entebbe Home. Sources close to the couple indicate that the two developed a misunderstanding.

The lovebirds have had a joyous relationship characterized with lots of monthly parties but the news of their possible separation has shocked many locals.

Sources close to the socialite intimated to us that he has now declared a period of two years to stay a bachelor. Apparently the socialite is enjoying life at J&J apartments in Entebbe.

