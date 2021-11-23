Spice Diana over the moon over gift

After rewarding Spice Diana with an accolade for producing fine music on BBS TV during the Round About show last week, Arapex has today fulfilled their pledge of 50 bags of Arapex Tile Adhesive.

While handing over the 50 bags thr company manager Thadeous Katumba said “we are dedicated to rewarding the finest in the industry while we are also dedicated to giving your best floor tile fitting with Arapex Tile Adhesive”.

Arapex Tile Adhesive main office and Factory is located in Kiruddu-Buziga.

At the hand over ceremony, singer Aziz Azion was present and handed over the lorry of 50 bags of Adhesive.

