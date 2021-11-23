November 23, 2021

Spice Diana over the moon over gift

November 23, 2021 Writer

After rewarding Spice Diana with an accolade for producing fine music on BBS TV during the Round About show last week, Arapex has today fulfilled their pledge of 50 bags of Arapex Tile Adhesive.

While handing over the 50 bags thr company manager Thadeous Katumba said “we are dedicated to rewarding the finest in the industry while we are also dedicated to giving your best floor tile fitting with Arapex Tile Adhesive”.

Arapex Tile Adhesive main office and Factory is located in Kiruddu-Buziga.

At the hand over ceremony, singer Aziz Azion was present and handed over the lorry of 50 bags of Adhesive.

Arapex Tile Adhesive’s main office and Factory is located in Kiruddu-Buziga.

About Post Author

Writer

administrator

See author's posts

Join @RedPepperUG Telegram Channel for Regular updates
Post Views: 335

More Stories

GEARED UP! Speaker Oulanyah to preside over [email protected] stakeholders’ mobilisation event

November 23, 2021 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

MPs Furious over HSL Trucks’ Road Accidents, Carnage

November 23, 2021 Maurice MUHWEZI | Managing Editor

INCOMMUNICADO! Two Sheikhs ‘Whisked-away’ in Luwero

November 23, 2021 URN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe for notification