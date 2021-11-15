Shs54m UNRA Bridge shocks nation

The Minister of Economic Planning has discovered that the government spent shs 54 million to construct a makeshift bridge in Bukwo District.

The bridge later collapsed, curtailing movement of motorists, pedestrians and subsequently paralysing business in the area.

The Minister Hon Peter Ogwang who is on a fact finding mission as he monitors performance of all government projects across the country revealed that the bridge was washed away a few days after completion.

He then shared glaring pictures that have left Ugandans speechless.

“This is a Bridge constructed in Bukwo District at over Shs 54 million, but it collapsed three days after its completion due to shoddy work. Decentralization is turning out to be more harmful in terms of service delivery,” Ogwang tweeted.

In his quest to establish accountability of government projects, he has found a lot of rot and corruption as many projects are dysfunctional.