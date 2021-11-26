MUSEVENI: The ADF is properly in our gun sights, work will be done

By Yoweri Museveni (President)

President Yoweri Museveni has assured Ugandans that all will be well and advises them to concentrate on their wealth creation mission. He said ADF is properly in “our gun -sights at a time we have built great capacity. The work will be done”. He revealed this during his Saturday, 20th November address and we reproduce his speech verbatim, read on:

Countrymen and Countrywomen,

Greetings.

Tonight, I have come here to talk to you about vaccination,

crime and terrorism. All these are important to understand

because they affect stability and wealth creation, hence,

prosperity of our people. In the past, I have talked to you about

unity (anti-sectarianism), wealth creation in order to create

prosperity and jobs-creation. Today, I will only talk about

vaccination, crime prevention and counter-terrorism because

they are now the immediate problems. Vaccination will help us

to protect ourselves against Corona and be able to open our

economy in January,2022. Full Vaccination ─ two dozes of

many of the vaccines and one doze of Johnson and Johnson ─

according to the scientists ─ give protection of 66.3% They are,

therefore, better than nothing. This is in spite of some

information which shows that even the fully vaccinated may still

contract the disease; however , those infections, they say, do not

progress to severe disease or death. Nevertheless, full

vaccination has the following benefits: i. Those infected will not

progress to severe disease; ii. Will not die unless they have other

co-morbidities; iii. Since many people will be vaccinated, the

speed of the spread of the virus will be slowed down; iv. And

the hospital space that has been tied down by the corona

patients, will be freed for other medical cases. On account of

that, the Government has been working very hard to get enough

vaccines. As of today, we have received 15,541,890 doses of

different vaccines. In addition, by the end of December, 2021,

we shall have got the following additional vaccines:

AstraZeneca (1,257,700 doses), 2 Sinopharm (1,713,600 doses),

Sinovac (600,000 doses), Johnson and Johnson (9,950,400

doses), and Pfizer (2,919,150 doses), totaling to 31,982,740

doses. These vaccines are enough to vaccinate fully all the

21million Ugandans above the age of 18years. If there is need

for a third booster doze, then it is also available. The other day, I

was talking to our good friends from United Arab Emirates –

UAE. They are ready to sell us 40 million dozes. With booster

dozes, we would need only 21million. Meanwhile, our scientists

are studying two questions. Question number one is: “Is the

booster doze necessary?” The second question is: “Can we mix

the vaccines? Would somebody that got the 2 dozes of

AstraZeneca, like myself, be helped by taking Sino-pharm as the

booster doze?”. The vaccines are getting more available

globally. Moreover, we are working hard on our own vaccine,

which we shall call Nalubale Dawa (ND). Apart from the

vaccines, our scientists like Ogwang, Nambatya and others, have

been working on anti-virals. The Nambatya ─ Katenta ─ Apuuli

effort, is now at the stage of clinical trials; that of Ogwang, has

compiled a list of 300 persons whom they affirm, were healed

by Covidex. The Nambatya group are now doing a hospital-

based clinical trial, whose results shall be communicated to the

public once it is completed. In the meantime, on account of the

stringent measures we took right from March,18th, 2020, when

the Corona-19 knocked on the door of Uganda, we have had

only two waves while other countries have had 3 and some are

entering the fourth. The total number of Ugandans infected is

127,166, those that have recovered are 97,217 and those that

have 3 died are 3,247. We praise the Lord for these much

smaller numbers compared to what happened in some of the

other Countries. The global number of the dead stands today at

5,158,599 and that of the infected stands at 257,100,256. Today,

the Corona situation in Uganda is as follows: i. Those in hospital

are 140, occupying only 140beds, while the total bed capacity is

3793. ii. Those dying per day are 2, as compared to the ones that

were dying in the past months per day who hit the figure of 54

on the 10th of June, 2021. iii. And when you test 100,000

people, only 10 are found positive with Corona, compared to

1,735 at the height of the second wave, on the 10th of June,

2021. Therefore, Ugandans, our firm stand, has not been in vain.

Remember, that the history of the NRM is the history of

freedom-fighters who always speak the truth and deal with

reality realistically. We never entertain cheap popularityfailing

to tell the people the truth because you want to be popular with

them, even when it will lead to their ruin. Fortunately and with

God’s guidance and approbation, we always succeed and

emerge from those difficult situations, triumphant. Now that we

have enough vaccines, therefore, the task is to make all adults,

above the age of 18years to come out and be vaccinated. In the

past, because the vaccines were not enough, we were targeting

vaccinating the 4.8 million. These were the following: i. Those

above the age of 50 years who are 3,348,500. ii. Those below

50years but with the co-morbidities of diabetes, etc., who are

estimated to be- 500,000. iii. The teachers- 550,000. iv. The

health workers – 150,000. v. And the security personnel –

250,000. 4 These would be the 4.8 million who were our first

target. Recently, I advised the Ministry of Health, to add on the

following: i. The bar and hotel workers; ii. The market workers;

iii. The taxi and bus drivers and conductors; and iv. The boda

boda operators. All these efforts of prioritizing categories to be

vaccinated, were on account of not having enough vaccines.

Now that we have enough vaccines, the message is different. It

is: all those above the age of 18 years, come forward and be

vaccinated. All the Health Centre 3s, will be having the

Vaccines. I command the RDCs and the District Medical

Officers in each district, to use the Local radios to guide the

vaccination efforts in the respective catchment areas of each

Health Centre III i.e in each Sub-county. The team of RDC and

the District Medical Officer, is the one to guide on which dates

the people of Semuto Sub-county, for example, should go out to

be vaccinated because they are sure the vaccines will be there.

They should be assisted by the CAOs and Gombolola Chiefs to

send out these messages by media and also by couriers on

bicycles, Piki pikis etc., to the villages. It is not necessary for the

vaccination teams to go to the villages because that increases the

costs of the exercise. The teams should only go to the villages

for the few very old people that cannot move at all, identified by

LC1s. We need to save money because we may have to

vaccinate the children also. Hence, such money should not be

squandered on un co-operative people that do not bother to do

the minimum that is necessary to save their lives and get the

whole Country out of trouble. 5 Therefore, now, I direct the

RDCs, the District Medical Officers, the CAO and the

Gombolola Chiefs, through the Radios and couriers, to ensure

that all people of 18years and above, go to the Health Centre 3s

and be vaccinated when the vaccines are available. The schools

and the whole economy will be open in January, 2022, whether

some people are vaccinated or not.

CRIME AND TERRORISM

I would also like to use this occasion, to talk, again, to the

Ugandans about the battle against crime and terrorism. I had last

talked about this on the 28th of October, 2021. This is 4weeks

ago. Both crime and terrorism, are motivated by parasitism-

people who want power and wealth without democracy or

working with your own hands. Right from 1965, the precursors

of the NRM, the student study groups, were, mainly, from the

background of wealth creatorsmainly crop producers and

livestock-rearers. Later on, we worked with fishermen and the

artisans of Katwe. Although, at that time, we had not clearly

refined our ideology and strategy, from the history examples of

the Europeans Countries such as France, which though united

for a long time, had the weakness of having internal fiefdoms

(Brettany, Burgundy etc.), that imposed inter-province taxes,

thus undermining the free-flow of goods within France and also

of peoples such as the Germans and the Italians who, although

one people, were fragmented into small Kingdoms (Germans

into 39 and Italy into 7), we came to know that fragmentation

was weakness, while unity was strength. That is how Countries

like Spain, Portugal, England and Russia, had become more

powerful than the German and the Italian peoples. We,

therefore, started despising and even, effectively, walked out of

the existing sectarian political parties of DP, UPC and KY.

There was also the good example of the American, former

British colonies, that had, in 1776, united under George

Washington to form the nucleus of the, by now, powerful

United States. In those history studies, we noticed the role of the

new social class in the Western countries (Europe and the USA),

known as the Middle class or the bourgeoisie, who, unlike the

feudalists, understood and valued the importance of integration

(unity), because bigger markets were better for their growing

businesses. This need for bigger markets by the respective

business interests, played decisive roles in the French

Revolution of 1789 (the bourgeoisies) and the unification of

Germany in 1870-71(the Prussian Junkers). By the time of Idi

Amin in 1971, our student Movement had crystalized our four

principles of: Patriotism, PanAfricanism, Social-economic

transformation and Democracy and had become ardent

supporters of Mwalimu Nyerere because he was the principal

champion of these principles. Why patriotism (no sectarianism),

Pan-Africanism and Social-economic transformation? It is on

account of the prosperity of the African Populations (Patriotism

and PanAfricanism), by uniting the markets for wealth creators,

strategic security (East African Federation) by having stronger

Armies and handling security and sovereignty problems together

(unlike now when ADF is using Eastern Congo with impunity)

and achieving all this by taking advantage of the oneness of the

African Peoples (the Bantu, the Cushitic, the Nilotic, the Afro-

Asiatic etc.). We should create several powerful states (Indias or

Chinas) in Africa to facilitate this attainment of that prosperity,

strategic security and undugu (fraternity) of the African people.

We should not build a Latin America in Africa (a Centre of

weakness) but several “USAs” or “Chinas” or Indias”, in Africa.

Why democracy? It is because the African people, should

always freely decide their destiny. On account of these beliefs,

we were able to build a strong Army, with the massive support

of the masses, which enabled us to achieve victory in 1986 and,

thereafter, to bring unity and peace in Uganda. That is how the

economy has been able to recover and expand from US$1.5bn to

now US$.41bn. The shortages of 1986, the magendo, the

kibaanda, the kusamula, etc., have been replaced with surpluses

(ekyengela-Omweeru), of everything ─ sugar, bananas, maize,

milk, industrial products etc. etc.; the Country is connected by

tarmac roads from corner to corner and electricity is about to

reach all the Sub-Counties. We had 28,000 telephones in 1986;

we now have 28 million (July 2021). While we only had

2.5million children in the school system, we now have

15million. The population of Uganda was only 14million in

1986. It is now 43 million. Inspite of all these positive

achievements, many of them apparent right from 1986 or even

from the bush days (e.g discipline of the Army), some parasitic

groups, feared this success. These successes, would render their

groups irrelevant. Initially, they were working also with some

foreigners. Hence, they launched wars: Lakwena, Kony, ADF,

UPA, FOBA, Itoongwa, Kirimuttu etc. Between 1986 and 2007,

these groups organized rural insurgency which involved hiding

in forests or mountains, ambushing roads, kidnapping people to

be sex-slaves or fight for them, launching surprise attacks

against the Army, planting land mines given to them by the

Government of Sudan etc. By 2007, the Army had developed a

multi-dimensional capacity that could not permit such groups to

operate anywhere in the rural areas of Uganda or even in the

neighboring Countries, if the Governments of these Countries

allow us to operate there (e.g., South Sudan, Galamba National

Park in Congo etc.). This multi-dimensional capacity, included:

LDUs guarding villages against those that attack soft targets

(Wanainchi etc.); zonal forces that always stay in an area (sub-

county, County etc.) without ever leaving that area until the

insurgency is defeated; mobile forces to hunt for the terrorists in

the forests; Air-forces; communication intelligence to know

what the enemy is saying or doing and where he is located; and

road protection against road mines. The insurgents had and have

no chance. Hence, peace in rural areas since 2007 in all parts of

Uganda. One of the groups, ADF, having been defeated in the

rural areas (in the Rwenzori Mountains – very tough terrain),

now resorted to urban terrorism. Between January and July

2001, the ADF exploded a total of 30 explosives, killing a total

of 147 people. Although we were not well equipped in the

towns, mainly using human intelligence, we defeated this urban

terrorism campaign. There was some queiet. However, in 2012,

the ADF started assassinating individuals. They assassinated 08

Sheiks by the names of: 1. Sheik Abdul Karim Ssentamu; 2.

Sheik Abubakar Muhamad Kiweewa; 3. Sheik Ibrahim Kirya; 4.

Sheik Mustafa Bahiga; 5. Sheik Abubakar Madangu Yunus; 6.

Sheik Rashid Wafula; 7. Sheik Ductoor Muwaya; and 8. Abdul

Ssentuga; They also assassinated Joan Kagezi, Maj. Kiggundu

and some other people, assassinated Kawesi, Kirumira, etc.

There were also other criminal acts like the killing of women in

Entebbe, Zaana, Nansana and the killings by the Kiddawalime

group in Nabissojjo. Using human intelligence, we arrested

some and others – e.g. Kiddawalime – were killed. However, the

investigations were inconclusive and slow. That is when I made

the speech in Parliament on the 18th of June 2018, where I

outlined the 12 measures to be undertaken. Those measures,

have been partially implemented. The ADF controllers being

bankrupt, however, did not understand the importance of those

measures nor did they evaluate the cause of their defeat in their

rural insurgency in the Rwenzori Mountains. The UPDF that

defeated them in 2007 is now much stronger, actually many

times stronger, than it was. Their attempts to kill General

Katumba on the 1st of June, 2021, landed them in the trap. We

were able, using the modern technology, to identify some of

them. Once you get some, it is a matter of time before you get

all of them. Since the Katumba attack, the following ADF

operators have been killed: 1.Nsubuga Mohamad; 2. Moses

Kalyowa Mohamed alias Mozey; 3. Matovu Adam alias

Manihaj; 4. Lubwama Hussein alias Master; 5. Juma Said; 6.

Amin Kawaawa Ramathan Mustafa; 7. Sserwadda Juma; 8.

Muhamad Kirevu alias Abas Kirevu; 9. Atindya Yasin alias

Ssenabulya Dan; 10. Byaruhanga Musa Bahemuka; 11.

Turikimanya Joshua Mathias; and 12. Bagonza Joseph; A total

of 106, have been arrested. I have heard some arguments about

Sheikh Kirevu Muhamad, how he was a nice person etc.!! I

normally, monitor closely, these operations. There is no way, the

security operatives would have known about Kirevu Muhamad

if he was not connected with the Katumba group (trying to

assassinate him), with the Pader group during the burial of Gen.

Lokech, with the bombers of Komamboga, the bus and the 2

recent bombs. The bomb of CPS and that of IGG office were

linked to the 3rd one that was supposed to be exploded by

Mozzey Musa Mudassir Mugamba at Bwaise, on the same day.

The bomber at CPS was Mansur and one of the IGG office was

Wanjusi. Let the public be patient and wait for the Court. You

will hear the truth. We now know a lot about these terrorists. Of

course, some are not yet arrested such as Ubaida bin Bukenya,

the Ngabi clan member, that has now become an Arab on

account of his ideological sickness. How can Museveni of the

Basiita clan become a Jew or an AngloSaxon, because he is a

Christian? Shear sickness!! My advice to all of them – these still

hiding here, in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique or in Congo and

South Africa, to surrender and save themselves. Of course, they

will be prosecuted but, if they do not come out, they will all die.

In the meantime, the public should be vigilant. Until all of them

are arrested, they will continue to pose a short-term danger if we

are not vigilant. However, our infrastructure is already helping.

You can now watch or see (pictures) how our infrastructure

captured the bombers of Tuesday. See the pictures. The

investigators get a lot of information from that video. Those

cameras can now see the wrong – doers. The scientists are

telling me that we can add a capacity to those cameras that will

enable them to smell anybody carrying explosives and make

alarm so that we go for him!! You remember, that we are also

going to digitally equip all vehicles and all piki pikis with a

device, that somebody cannot remove, so that it will be able to

tell us which vehicle was here or there. With the eyes, the nose

and ears of the State, it will be impossible for the terrorists to

operate in the towns of Uganda, just like they are now unable to

operate in the rural areas of Uganda. In the meantime, use what

is on the ground to be more vigilant. Apart from the cameras of

the country, the government establishments, should have their

own in-house cameras to monitor suspicious movements around

and act against them before doing damage. The Police is already

guiding people on how to expose those criminals. The issue,

however, is to use intelligence to uproot these elements out of

our society and we now have the capacity to do so, both within

the country and, with neigbours, also outside the country.

Coming to the issue of suicide bombers, it reminds me of the

tribal chauvinism in Europe where the English used to talk of

“Dutch courage” which meant artificial courage on account of

alcohol. The NRA-UPDF, has been fighting almost continuously

for the last 50years. We despise that type of courage

inducement. We regard it as manipulation. We believe in and we

use conscious courage, where we know the risks of fighting but

accept them but also educate ourselves about the counter –

measures against the risks. Those who use religion (going to

Jana), alcohol, drugs (marijuana), witchcraft (Lakwena), are,

essentially, cowards trying to create bravery artificially through

manipulation. We have fought and defeated them in Somalia,

Sudan etc. The Israel Army fought and defeated such groups in

the Middle East. The American Army and the Red Army

defeated the Japanese Kamikize (suicide air-craft pilots). It is

cowardice, desperation and actually criminal. At the right time,

we shall expose the criminality of the actors that send these

children to die for no good purpose. Going to Jana is controlled

by God. Does God admit wrong doers? How can killing

innocent people, give you a ticket to heaven? If suicide –

bombing enables people going to heaven, why do the leaders of

these groups the War- lords, not take the lead by example? They

do not want to go to heaven? The ADF has exposed itself to us

when we are readier. They are sure to be defeated. The

explosives they are using are, partly improvised, such as the use

of ammonium nitrate (NH₄NO₃), calcium nitrate Ca(NO3)2,

etc., ordinary fertilizer. However, there is what appears to be C-

4 which can only come from Army stores and the detonators and

the detonation cords which can only come from mining

companies or from Governments. We shall investigate all this

and go for the collaborators of ADF. Ugandans, concentrate on

Wealth Creation. The ADF is properly in our gun – sights at a

time we have built great capacity. The work will be done. I

thank all of you.

YOWERI K MUSEVENI

P R E S I D E N T