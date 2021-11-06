LIFE MOVES ON! Rugasira weds new wife, Ex ballooned

Mbabaali son with Jackie Rwivanga at baby shower event recently

The brain behind Good African Coffee, the first African-owned coffee brand to be stocked in UK supermarkets and US retailers Andrew Rugasira has wedded a new wife after falling out with his first wife.

Rugasira who divorced his celebrity wife and mother of his children Jackie Rwivanga is once again feeling the warmth of a woman after spending hundreds of days in a celibate kind of life braving night coldness. According to his pals, he preferred to have a secret wedding with his new and young lover due to security reasons. He hitherto prefers to leave it a private matter as he lives a humble life in building a new and hopeful family. He is believed to have wedded last weekend but one in a secret cover. Though our snoops managed to get the photos, the information about his new love is still scanty.

Rugasira’s old wife has since moved on and like he recently said in an interview, she did not separate with him over extramarital affairs. They did not pull any rope on how to take care of their children, they just agreed to show them much love despite not living under the same roof. By the time the two experienced irreconcilable differences, God had rewarded them with five children.

Unlike other couples who keep an eye on each other even after divorcing, Jackie and Rugasira moved on. Surprisingly they both opened gates for new relationships. Whereas Rugasira decided to officially do it and follow God’s demand in Gen. 1:27, Jackie also has a similar mind and she is soon dropping a tot.

It is now a public secret that another young and loaded man has taken over her southern hemisphere lest touring the other juicy parts of her body. Isaac Mbabaali a son to Former Bukoto South legislator, Hajji Muhammad Muyanja reportedly planted a live seed into her womb. Jackie is baking a bun in the oven and she is in a jovial mood to become a mother again after a long break. We have learnt that the two lovers are too excited and recently threw a baby bash in anticipation of their forthcoming baby. Jackie and Isaac hooked up secretly two years ago and no one expected their lovey-dovey lifestyle would sow a mustard seed. The two first enjoyed a lavish holiday in the Indian Ocean island of Maldives at park Hyatt in Hadahaa in 2019. During that holiday Jackie kept updating her social media platforms with photos in which she flaunted her booty in different attires, especially swimsuits, something that left many approving that she was in real love.

Rugasira and some of his guests

