I Wish I Knew How Important It Was To Find An Experienced Mentor – Photographer Bahati

By Fab Mc

If you are the kind of person who enjoys and pays attention to fashion trends in Uganda then the name Kibashoots does ring the bell. I had a one on one with the man behind the famous and amazing pictures of most celebrities in the country and below is our chat.

FabMc: Great to have you here briefly introduce yourself to our readers

Bahati: Thank you Fab for hosting me. Greetings to you all our most valued readers. My name is John Bosco Bahati a mechanical engineer turned fashion and wedding photographer at Kiba shots (www.kibashots.com) and Seraphic pictures (www.seraphicpictures.com).

FabMc: How did you develop your interest in photography?

Bahati: Way back in my secondary school through to university I used to hold a small camera that could make me pocket money at school.

FabMc: How long have you been a photographer?

Bahati: I have been a professional photographer for 7 years since 2014.

FabMc: What is the best advice you’ve received as a photographer?

Bahati: My mentor Brett Florens advised me to always either do it for free or for full price and this has always been the basis for the branding and growth of my photography brands.

FabMc: Do you have any formal education as a photographer?

Bahati: I quit Mechanical engineering in 2014 to go to South Africa to professionally train with Brett Florens a Fashion and wedding photographer and he has since become my mentor.

FabMc: Whose work has influenced you most?

Bahati: Brett Florens work has greatly influenced me.

FabMc: What is the one thing you wish you knew when starting your career?

Bahati: I wish I knew how important it was to find an experienced mentor. This not only helps you focus in the right direction but also saves the hustle of learning the hard way.

FabMc: Who is your favorite photographer in Uganda?

Bahati: Jjumba Martin and Jeffrey Semakula

FabMc: How would you describe your photography style?

Bahati: I’m a luxury lifestyle photographer. I aim at creating memories of people for generations to come. Above all, I sell an experience

FabMc: Among your works, which one is your favorite and why?

Bahati: The attached 4 images are truly my favorites. This is because I worked with the most talented stylist Mavo Kampala, wonderful makeup artists Peter Russell and Tk Makeup Empire to creatively come up with these looks. All thanks to the models who didn’t disappoint.

FabMc: What do you consider your biggest success?

Bahati: My wife Kihunde Margaret and our beautiful kids Bahati and Princess are my biggest success. I wouldn’t be the photographer I am if I hadn’t had the full support of my wife.

FabMc: What do you like to photograph most in your free time?

Bahati: I love photographing people. Engaging with people fulfills my dream of being a photographer that creates memories for generations to come.

FabMc: Do you prefer to work for your family and friends or for the people who you don’t know?

Bahati: It’s always the people you don’t know that are always willing to fully support not because of your history but because of what you are able to satisfactorily deliver.

FabMc: Do you prefer to work indoor or outdoor?

Bahati: Both, photography is merely understanding light.

FabMc: What do you do to always stay focused?

Bahati: I have since 2014 dedicated an hour every single day for personal development.

FabMc: What is for you the most rewarding in being a photographer?

Bahati: The compliments from clients thanking me for great pictures and having had an amazing experience working with me are by far the most rewarding and my everyday fuel.

FabMc: In your opinion, what is the difference between a professional photographer and a hobby one?

Bahati: A professional photographer treats photography as a business. He has a professional portfolio that showcases his work (website), has several professional gears, and knows when to use a specific one, he understands the value of timely communication and the power that is inconsistency but above all he understands that the most important part of the business is delivery so he always delivers work in time. While a hobby photographer photographs for the fun of it.

FabMc: How do you do to stay up to date with the new photography techniques?

Bahati: I dedicate an hour daily for personal growth

FabMc: How do you do to stay up to date with the new photography equipment?

Bahati: I research and keep updated but only buy gear that does the job perfectly not because it’s the latest gear.

FabMc: What equipment is a must-have for you?

Bahati: A full frame Nikon body.

FabMc: What kind of gear do you use?

Bahati: I use a Nikon D810 and Nikon lenses like 85mm, 70-200mm, 24-70mm, Elin chrome and Godox lights, SB 900 flash to mention but a few

FabMc: What is your favorite lens and why?

Bahati: My versatile lens is 70-200mm VRII. It gives liberty to shoot while not over moving back and forth.

FabMc: What, in your opinion, is more important: a shooting itself or post-production and editing?

Bahati: They are both surely important. I aim at getting it right in camera to save time during post-production.

FabMc: How do you prepare for a shooting?

Bahati: I don’t understand this question!

FabMc: What is the most important while shooting a baby picture?

Bahati: You have to nail the shots within the first 2-5minutes of the shoot. Babies easily get irritated. This simply means testing the light prior to bringing the baby into the shooting space.

FabMc: How do you handle disagreements with clients?

Bahati: I have fortunately not had any so far because I aim at understanding the client’s vision before the shoot.

FabMc: How would you handle a client who is unhappy with your work?

Bahati: It has never happened but just in case it happened at Kiba shots we give 100% refund guarantee.

FabMc: Describe your typical working day.

Bahati: I wake up in the morning, pray and play with my kids, then head to the studio to shoot usually between 2-3 shoots a day. The clients select their images and head back home where my post production takes place up to 2 am.

FabMc: If you could advise someone who wants to start a career as a photographer, what would you say?

Bahati: I advise anyone out there to find a mentor who is already in the position that you want to be. This will save you time and money.

FabMc: What’s your favorite food?

Bahati: I love posho and fish

FabMc: If you could choose three people to invite for a dinner party, who would they be and why?

Bahati: Kihunde Margaret (my wife), Renzioni Hill (Events planner that welcomed me with open arms) Brenda Kirumira (A premium Kiba shots client turned out a family friend)

FabMc: Share something your readers wouldn’t know about you.

Bahati: I’m a very funny guy but this you can only witness when you book a shoot with Kiba shots.

FabMc: If you had to describe yourself in three words, what would they be?

Bahati: Loving, caring, trusted.

FabMc: If you could choose celebrity parents, who would you choose?

Bahati: I admire Brenda’s parenting

FabMc: Tell me something about your love life

Bahati: I have loved my wife Maggie for over 15 years. We are blessed to have two beautiful children Bahati and Princess.

FabMc: Tell me 3 things you can’t stand about men?

Bahati: Not creating time for family, Love for football, and having many children outside marriage.

FabMc: Favorite artist and favorite song?

Bahati: Silver Kyagulanyi is gospel song OLUNAKU LUNO is amazing

FabMc: According to you who is the best politician in Uganda and what do you like about him or her

Bahati: Sadly I’m not political, I’m a businessman.

FabMc: Your last remarks to your fans and leaders as well

Bahati: To the Kiba shots fans, we love you back. Many thanks to my clients, I bless the Lord for you. Once again, thank you for hosting me. Kiba shots (www.kibashots.com) and Seraphic pictures (www.seraphicpictures.com) forever. Find us on social media @kibashots and @seraphic_pictures